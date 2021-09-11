I recently watched the sobering but uplifting feature film United 93 (2006) in which American passengers inferred that three previous airliners converted to fiery missiles meant that theirs would be the fourth. With little hope to live, free Americans decided when and where to meet death. Such fortitude and resolution contrast to the current occupant of the White House, who dishonors them and the thousands who died in Afghanistan.
Former Education Secretary Bill Bennett on Fox News’ Special Report condemns the frantic flight from a stable Afghanistan. He asserts that 10 years ago, 100,000 U. S. troops controlled 31 provinces. When Trump left office, 2,500 troops had the same control through air support for Afghani troops. Better still, no U.S. troops had died for 18 months. Let us abandon the false dilemma that we either stayed forever or quit, remembering the many countries in which our troops have stayed for decades, notably Germany and South Korea.
When the U.S. retreats from world leadership, Russia, China and Iran will fill any power vacuums. Who will oppose their exploitation of neighbors? Taiwan is now at risk; so is the Ukraine. Worse, terrorists again have Afghanistan as a training base, but we no longer have an air base within reach of China, Russia and Iran.
Biden surrendered a stable situation without even consulting our allies. Even if Congress had debated departure and decided to do so in an orderly manner, Biden fled, leaving American citizens to become hostages, betraying Afghanis and arming terrorists with $85 billion in weapons. Could a Manchurian candidate in the White House have orchestrated this madness more effectively?
Democrats, who reviled Mr. Trump at every opportunity, evade questions about their own accountability. Although they besmirched Justice Kavanaugh and twice impeached President Trump, they are either willfully blind to the chaos from the first day of the Biden administration or incapable of recognizing hypocrisy within anyone but Republicans. At a minimum, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and the clueless Secretary of State Blinken should resign for the most humiliating military surrender in U.S. history. Now we see the ineptitude of those who claim that systemic racism and climate change are the greatest threats. Democratic silence suggests their approval of confusing allies, arming our enemies and endangering Americans.
OK, let us grant that Donald Trump frequently spoke and wrote coarsely, clearly a character defect. Indeed, his ego is vast, but swollen egos are common in Washington. If his demeanor and conduct resulted in two impeachments, how many degrees more offensive and destructive is Biden’s abject retreat from an easily manageable situation? Better still, Trump did not open the border for a COVID invasion of North Texas and then bully citizens to surrender control of their health or to lose their jobs.
United 93 shows ordinary Americans at our sacrificial, patriotic best. Incompetence incarnate in the White House imperils and degrades this nation. Democrats and Never-Trumpers need only look in the mirror to see how we reached this point.