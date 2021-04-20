Early voting for the May 1 general and special elections began this week — and with all of the conveniences rolled out for the next seven days, now is the time all registered voters in Denton County should cast their ballot.
For starters, voters have nine total days in which to cast their vote during the early voting period compared with 12 hours on the day of the election. As well, voters have 36 different locations in which they can cast their ballot during early voting instead of the one location they are limited to on election day. Go to the wrong location on May 1 — perhaps the one closest to where you work or closest to your lunch destination — and you will be turned away, redirected to your registered polling location.
Now, much has already been written about the disparities (inconveniences) between election day voting and early voting, with state Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton, filing legislation late last year that would allow Denton County voters to vote at any polling location on election days. House Bill 661, which received mostly praise when introduced, would run counter to most elections-related legislation introduced this session in that it would make it easier to vote. HB 661 now has two Republican co-sponsors and has been referred to the House Elections Committee, with no reported action since March 1.
And while we wait for Beckley’s bill to move forward, and urge our legislators to lend it their full support, we also encourage Denton County voters to take advantage of the more advantageous protocols in place now — and to cast an informed vote, using the election primer put together by the Denton Record-Chronicle staff.
All of the election profiles produced for the critical races in the Denton area — Denton City Council Districts 1, 2 and 4, along with Denton ISD Places 1 and 2 — have been republished in a special “In the Know” elections section at the back of our e-Edition. Along with the profiles, you can find the latest campaign finance reporting plus a list of the early voting locations and a complete, countywide ballot listing.
As additional election content is produced, such as all of the candidate essays appearing on the Opinion page, it will be added to this digital election section, which we will continue to publish in our e-Edition every day through the May 1 election day.
Early voting continues through April 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and then 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. next week. To find out information on your assigned precinct and voting requirements, go to votedenton.gov.
Whether you take advantage of the current conveniences of early voting or cast your ballot on May 1, it’s important to make an informed selection. On that, we’ve got you covered — in our e-Edition “In the Know” section and in the news and Opinion pages leading up to the election.