This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
Texans spent another weekend playing their least favorite game, the Texas Transportation Scramble.
Contestants start by getting texts that their flights have been delayed or canceled. In trying to rearrange travel, contestants realize airline routes are scrambled, and they must each make a strategic decision: Go to the airport and try to maneuver onto another flight; rent a car; find a ride; stay another night.
Texans have played this game over and over during the pandemic, but it wasn’t unknown in the before times. Our airplanes and roads are full, thanks to growth in population, visitors and business. The lesson of the game: Texas needs to increase its transportation capacity among major cities.
Between bad weather and technology issues, flights were coming to a standstill in the last few days out of Dallas Love Field. That’s the nature of flying, but it also points to why the state needs to get serious about expanding its transportation options. Grounded flights waste time and money in a state where growth needs to be the priority.
One of our best options: high-speed rail between Dallas and Houston.
The high-speed rail plan, a privately funded effort by the firm Texas Central, is stuck in litigation over its right to use eminent domain to gather the narrow share of land it needs for its tracks. Texas’ Supreme Court is expected to decide that issue this summer.
We’ve argued Texas needs to support the rail project, and the recent flight nightmares indicate why. Because as we grow, these problems aren’t going to get better.
Consider that in Dallas-Fort Worth, airline traffic measured in available seat miles rose 35% over the 10 years ending in 2019, the highest airline traffic year in Bureau of Transportation Statistics records, and experts anticipate air travel to continue recovering from the pandemic this year. We’ve seen waves of flight cancellations the past year, as weather and complicated airline schedules meet labor shortages.
Hopping in a car or even on a nice bus for city-to-city jaunts aren’t great options either. The same growth affecting airports is choking the freeways. Expanding to meet demand would cost taxpayers and travelers billions more.
In 2010, there were 21 million vehicles registered in Texas, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles. At the end of 2020, that number had risen by 3 million.
Texas wisely built good roads and airports years ago and continues to expand and maintain them. But regular drivers on Interstate 35 or Interstate 45 can see that the constant construction hardly keeps up with population growth.
Texas Central anticipates its trains will carry 6 million passengers per year by 2029, if the state’s policymakers are wise enough to see the benefits.
Imagine removing millions of Dallas and Houston drivers off of the interstate and onto rail. Imagine arriving at the nearest big city airport for a trip, and there aren’t quite so many under-caffeinated cross-state commuters sighing when you take an extra 10 seconds to contemplate your Starbucks order.
A rising tide of transportation capacity can lift all of our spirits and keep our economic engine revving.