This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
It’s no secret that air travel is uncomfortable. Between long security lines, tight seats and delayed flights, passengers put up with a lot.
But for passengers traveling with wheelchairs, flying can also be a safety risk.
A recent lawsuit against Southwest Airlines calls attention to the dangers disabled passengers face during air travel. A 24-year-old woman said she is now paralyzed after being “thrown” from her wheelchair on a Southwest jet bridge, despite having asked for help.
Southwest spokesman Chris Perry said the airline will “investigate and address the facts and circumstances relating to her travel experience.”
The facts of this particular case still need to be settled. But we know this for certain: Airlines, and the federal government, should be certain they are doing all they can to protect passengers in wheelchairs.
In April alone, airlines mishandled 896 wheelchairs and scooters that they loaded into their cargo, according to Department of Transportation data. These passengers arrived at their destination, only to discover their mobility devices were lost, delayed or damaged.
For passengers who rely on these devices to get around, the damage can be devastating. As Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., a veteran who became a double-amputee while at war, told Insider: “It’s like they’re breaking my legs every three to four flights.”
Dallas-based Southwest mishandled 1.54% of the wheelchairs and scooters it loaded in April. And Fort Worth-based American Airlines mishandled 2.13%.
These numbers are concerning, even if they represent a small percentage of the total devices handled. Wheelchairs and scooters are among the most important cargo airlines carry, and mistakes like these leave passengers stranded and at higher risk for injury.
Perry pointed out that these numbers wouldn’t include cases like the recent lawsuit against Southwest. The mishandling figure counts wheelchairs loaded into plane cargo, he said — “not customers being physically transported onto the aircraft via a wheelchair or scooter.”
Disabled passengers deserve better in both cases.
The 2018 FAA Reauthorization Act was a step in the right direction. The law required airlines to better assist people in wheelchairs. It’s also the reason we have data tracking mishandled wheelchairs.
But as these data show, serious problems remain.
Efforts to address these concerns through legislation are a starting point for discussion. The proposed Air Carrier Access Amendments Act, introduced in 2021, would bolster protections and accommodations for the disabled. But its recommendations must be balanced against the cost burdens that would be borne by the entire traveling public.
That’s all the more incentive for airlines to ensure they are taking steps outside of regulation to safely transport disabled passengers.
At Southwest, Perry said, ramp agents who handle mobility devices are trained in disability awareness and proper handling. “The training is ever evolving, and we are looking for ways it can be improved going into 2023,” he said in a statement.
In a written statement to The Dallas Morning News, American Airlines spokeswoman Amy Lawrence said the airline has devoted more resources to handling and tracking mobility aids in recent years.
Air travel brings millions of people to the Dallas-Fort Worth area every year. The airline industry is at the heart of our economy and culture. So it’s on us to lead the charge on this issue, ensuring that all passengers are welcome and safe.