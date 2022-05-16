This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
Words matter.
The killer who opened fire on innocent people doing their grocery shopping knew it. He devoted 180 pages and who knows how many internet posts to a twisted, racist attempt to explain his evil targeting of Black people in a Buffalo grocery store.
His words appear to be modeled on the 74-page “manifesto” written by the white supremacist man who drove to two New Zealand mosques three years ago to kill Muslim worshipers.
That same thinking was mirrored in El Paso in 2019, where a man who told police he was targeting “the Hispanic invasion of Texas” murdered 23 people after posting a 2,300-word screed online.
The sense of horror, sadness and helplessness after these murders leaves us with a feeling of national sickness, a rot in the American core that is as hard to understand as it is to address.
But we are not helpless. We can act. We can reject the creeping mainstreaming of the ideas and words at the root of the rot, the words we hear all of the time coming from the mouths of politicians and talk show provocateurs whose livelihoods demand we stay in a constant state of agitation, anger and fear.
We can also demand better regulation and civil law that would give Americans the ability to take internet platforms and online channels to court for nurturing the minds of murderers. We need a different internet where both mainstream and radical platforms might have to answer in a lawsuit for the content they promote and distribute.
And we can also speak truth to racist lies.
Here is the truth we will speak as Americans mourn the murders of 10 people in Buffalo, almost all of them Black Americans gunned down because of the color of their skin:
We will say that Black Americans have the deepest claims to what this country promises. We will say that the blood of their ancestors is seeped into the monuments built to freedom and democracy.
We will say that the pain of their history is yoked to this nation’s extraordinary wealth.
We will say that the promises our founders made to humanity were made in hypocrisy as they suffered. We will say that America has yet to overcome the damage created by generations of racism that replaced literal shackles with shackles of social and economic exclusion.
We will say that no one is more American. There is no racist lie that can erase these profound truths.
So-called replacement theory — the idea that politicians are conspiring with immigrants, people of color and Jewish people — is getting more daylight. It’s common to hear the crisis at the border described as an “invasion.” Republican politicians now openly and regularly say that there is a leftist conspiracy to use the votes of undocumented people to take over government.
This again is belied by the facts. It is immigrants who throughout our history have become fully American, whose voting is unpredictable and whose contributions to American society have given it both richness and strength.
But it is so tempting and so rewarding to play on the human soul’s inclination to rage and self-pity. It is so reassuring to think the problems we have are the problems someone else created.
So we get all of these words. And these words are lies. And these lies end in death.
Lies love the darkness. But we are not helpless. We can speak truth to them in the light.