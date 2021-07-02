Changes are coming to the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Opinion page — with the biggest impact for most readers being a more local presence in the e-Edition and print, and more opportunities for engagement online.
Starting Monday, the Record-Chronicle will begin publishing more content on the online Opinion page, returning many of the syndicated columnists you love (or love to hate) that had been reserved exclusively for the e-Edition or print. Along with Leonard Pitts and Ross Ramsey, you now will find additional columnists from the Washington Examiner, Tribune Content Agency, Bloomberg, The Texas Tribune and other syndication services — all published in the location best suited for engagement through the World Table commenting system.
At the same time, the Record-Chronicle will begin publishing Opinion pages in the e-Edition and weekend print edition that are almost exclusively locally generated, from locally produced Our View editorials to your letters to the editor and guest essays. These special Opinion pages will publish on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, with all of the content also appearing online at dentonrc.com/opinion.
These changes come as the Record-Chronicle continues to evolve as your one-stop digital source for local news and conversations. As part of that continued transition, we will keep adding content and features, such as The Washington Post’s National Weekly and TV Weekly, to build on the value of our website, e-Edition and digital offerings.
We welcome your comments and continued input as we strive to present the best local coverage for the Denton County community in the formats you desire most. Letters to the editor may be emailed to drc@dentonrc.com. You also may email me at sean.mccrory@dentonrc.com or call me at 940-566-6879.