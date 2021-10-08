What is it about abortion? It has become an emotionally charged issue that has divided our country. And not just divided us like the Sooners and the Longhorns, but has driven a wedge that goes down to the very core of our nation.
Both Pro-lifers and Pro-choicers are absolutely sure they are right and the other side is wrong. There’s no middle ground where they can meet and discuss things like adults. It has carried over into every aspect of our lives: politics, worship, family and friends.
Pro-lifers claim that abortion is murder; that when a woman gets one she kills a breathing, smiling baby. Pro-choicers say not so! What abortion does is remove a parasite that cannot breathe or eat on its own: It’s not a person. Pro-lifers claim a woman who gets an abortion is going to hell. Pro-choicers say Pro-lifers are prejudiced hypocrites.
Really, now! Can we discuss this without anger?
First, abortion isn’t new. Wealthy women have always gotten abortions when they wanted one. I read a biography of Marilyn Monroe, and she had a couple of them in the 1950s: in a hospital, by a licensed physician who called it a “gynecological procedure.” She could pay cash, you see.
The problem is that when abortion became legal, it became available to all women. It was no longer a secret act done discreetly by the rich. It was now done openly, in clinics. And abortion became affordable! If a woman can pay college expenses, she can afford an abortion.
Some people say the “choice” in Pro-choice is not whether to get an abortion. Almost every abortion-seeker made another choice first: She chose to have unprotected sex. The exception is the cases of rape and incest, but those are a significant minority. Most of the women who got an abortion in Texas chose to have unprotected sex.
Pro-choicers say yes, but the young woman was on a date and had a couple of glasses of wine, and the moon was full and her date was so charming. Should she pay for one poor choice for over 20 years?
“Yes!” exclaim the Pro-lifers, because the Bible condemns abortion. Well, no, it doesn’t. You can interpret some verses that way, but the word “abortion” does not appear in the Bible. To Pro-lifers, “Thou shalt not kill” means “You must not get an abortion.” Well, I believe God does not mince words. If he did not want abortions, he would have specified it. As the billboard says, “What part of ‘Thou shalt not’ is unclear?” If you want to be against abortion, then be, but don’t claim that God ordered it. You decided it when you interpreted his words.
And Pro-choicers claim men are just trying to control women with their abortion laws; that it’s her body and should be her choice. Well, I say a woman should decide alone when she gets pregnant alone. Men have always been involved in women getting pregnant. They also need to be involved in the nurturance and care of the child. And in the choice about abortion.
But then, I am just a man, so my opinion about abortion doesn’t count, does it?