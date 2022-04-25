This editorial was first published in the San Antonio Express-News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
We’ve never viewed Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller as a serious and conscientious public servant. Elected in 2014, Miller’s first official act as commissioner was to grant amnesty to cupcakes in schools.
Miller is well known for posting false, insensitive and inflammatory statements and memes on social media. These are often sexist and racist, and sometimes get deleted. He’s called Hillary Clinton the C-word, honored Confederacy President Jefferson Davis during Black History Month, endorsed the atomic bombing of the Muslim world and accused an opponent of liking Nutella banana crepes.
His tenure is so painful, Texans just might need a miracle “Jesus shot,” but we digress.
Miller isn’t a politician to be taken seriously — but then came Gov. Greg Abbott.
Miller weighed in on Abbott’s recent disastrous stunt of forcing additional and unnecessary stops at the Texas border. The Abbott border jam short-circuited the supply chain, and wreaked havoc on farmers, truckers and grocery stores as produce spoiled while trucks idled. As The Texas Tribune reported, state troopers didn’t find any drugs or weapons, just oil leaks, underinflated tires and broken turn signals. Abbott has said he’ll shut down the border again, all to score political points against President Joe Biden’s border policies.
Amid this madness came a clear, calm and measured voice of reason: Sid Miller’s. What the …?
In a letter to Abbott, Miller wrote, “Your inspection protocol is not stopping illegal immigration. It is stopping food from getting to grocery store shelves and in many cases causing food to rot in trucks — many of which are owned by Texas and other American companies. It is simply political theater. The people of Texas deserve better!”
And so we must write words we never imagined: Sid Miller is right. Texans deserve better. Congratulations, governor, you have transformed Miller into a sane, reasonable voice speaking for most Texans.