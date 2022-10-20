Dr. Daryl Cheng

With flu season underway in the United States, you may have heard predictions that this year could be particularly bad, for a multitude of reasons, one being that Southern Hemisphere countries suffered a particularly severe season.

I’m here to tell you that this is definitely not something to ignore!

Dr. DARYL CHENG is a pediatrician at The Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, Australia.

