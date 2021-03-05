“If only. Those must be the two saddest words in the world.” Mercedes Lackey
Shock and disbelief were rampant among Texas residents who underwent power outages the week of Feb. 15 resulting from “an epic failure of resilience and leadership.” Outages were so severe across the state that lives were lost, homes and businesses were destroyed from water damage, and millions suffered vital income losses, leaving the state with “an environmental disaster on top of a public safety and human health disaster.”
The fact that the state’s failure to adequately supply the energy needs of its citizens not only indicts the Texas political leadership for lack of foresight to this predictable crisis, but it also gives a peek into the future of what to expect when the severe impacts of climate change accelerate beyond a point of no return.
This deadly cold shot does not negate climate change attributed to our increasingly warming planet. Nor should it suggest that clean energy sources in the future will prove unreliable as new technology increases efficiency and battery storage capabilities for wind and solar.
The capacity to address the increased energy demand of this deep freeze would have been there had it not been for the state’s past “hands off,” 2002 deregulation decision, allowing the for-profit power sources to ignore the 2011 guidelines to winterize their power plants spelled out in a special commission’s report.
Big Oil-friendly state legislators along with Gov. Abbott failed to protect their constituents because too many of them march to the orders of their wealthy fossil fuel donors.
The same conditions are now in play in this country where the need to ramp up our defenses against escalating climate hazards are being obstructed by climate deniers who have been encouraged by the fossil fuel industry to sit on their hands. The same players that allowed this catastrophe in our state are the same ones around the country and around the globe.
The fossil fuel industry and their ancillary associates who supply their material needs have backed those candidates in state and federal office who create the roadblocks to enact meaningful climate change legislation. Texas Sen. John Cornyn is the number one recipient in the U.S. Senate that receives Big Oil & Gas donations. The average Republican U.S. senator received over $173,000 last year from the industry compared with about $18,000 for Democrats. The disparity between both parties in the House is just as bad.
We are rapidly becoming an oligarchy of wealthy special interests. There are, of course, good and bad players in any income group. But right now those who promote the denial of the climate sciences are putting our future in grave danger, even as finite fossil fuels slowly deplete and renewable sources begin to ascend in the energy markets.
“We are colliding with a future of extremes,” said Alice Hill, who oversaw planning for climate risks on the National Security Council during the Obama administration. “We base all our choices about risk management on what’s occurred in the past, and that is no longer a safe guide.”