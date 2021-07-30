Do you remember a time before television? I do. Oh, TV had been invented. We just couldn’t afford one.
And do you know what families did in the evenings after work? We talked to each other.
Most times, it was about work to be done in the morning. Or the weather, and would it keep us from work. Plans for the weekend. Somehow it seemed that life was larger, fuller. Family was all we had.
And that went for aunts and uncles, too. We often visited Mama’s siblings and their families, especially on weekends. Our entire social life was family. We had an unspoken law: Be careful of anyone coming in your house besides family.
One family always came to see another on weekends, usually Saturday night. We started the week together. I don’t know how they did it, but there were never two families who showed up at one place. My Mama had four sisters and three brothers. All of them were married. No one was divorced. No one had affairs. No one drank too much among my Mama’s siblings. And we all got together every holiday.
Oh, I know. We had racism and sexism and child abuse and Lord knows what all else. But we knew very little about it. We had none of that in our families. Wait! My Mama spanked my sister and me, mostly for fighting with each other. It didn’t stop us, but I think it made Mama feel better.
On Friday nights, all the families in our neighborhood went to market. Mama and Papa sometimes allowed me to go. I liked to look at things like sacks of flour and 25-pound bags of oranges.
When they came home with a week’s worth of groceries, everyone helped put stuff away because everyone wanted a snack. After the groceries were safely tucked away, we talked. And snacked and had a cup of coffee.
So every night was family night. And no matter how bad things got outside our house, we knew that together we were safe and sound, surrounded by family — and well, don’t mean to sound sappy, but it felt very good deep inside. Like all was right in the world.
At least the world that we knew. Because everything that we knew we heard from family members. Occasionally, someone would hear something on the radio and discuss it with a family member that night and on the weekend.
My cousins were my playmates on weekends. We played outside — games like hide and seek; Red Rover, Red Rover; La Vieja Inez. Our parents sat outside in the cool of the evening; fireflies were everywhere.
Sometimes I long for those days gone by so much that I want to believe we can bring them back. If we just tweak this or straighten that; stop that and start this.
But that’s never going to happen, is it? Because just like everything around us has changed, so have we. We have to be the strong ones now. And some days we just can’t do it. So we nostalgically miss those days of yesteryear.
Oh, I’m not suggesting that we get rid of television or computers or cellphones or such. Just that we turn them off and have family night again.