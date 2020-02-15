As we are reminded nearly every day, our planet faces extraordinary environmental challenges, and consumers rightly expect leaders in the business community to be part of the solution. That is why the American Beverage Association and the Texas Beverage Association are working together on a breakthrough sustainability initiative that has just announced a multimillion-dollar investment to support more sustainable, efficient and convenient recycling programs in Dallas-Fort Worth and the surrounding communities, including Denton.
North Texas is the first region to be selected for this nationwide effort, which is designed to showcase how industry leaders, sustainability groups and municipalities can work together to overcome shortfalls in the collection, sorting and remaking of materials. It’s an exciting project, and we look forward to working with stakeholders across the state to build on this opportunity.
The initiative, called Every Bottle Back, represents an unprecedented coalition that joins the Coca-Cola Co., Keurig Dr Pepper and PepsiCo with environmental and sustainability leaders at the World Wildlife Fund, Closed Loop Partners and the Recycling Partnership.
Working together, we will get more valuable plastic bottles back and keep them from winding up in places they shouldn’t, like lakes and rivers or wasted in landfills. Our bottles are made from a valuable and versatile plastic called PET. They are 100% recyclable, including the caps, and they are made to be remade.
To achieve that goal, we’re upgrading recycling centers, including the Balcones Material Recovery Facility in nearby Farmers Branch. The facility, which serves the entire Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, will be enhanced with state-of-the-art technology, such as optical sorters, machinery with artificial intelligence, and robotic arms that separate recyclable plastics, along with new belt configurations to improve the processing of more recyclable materials.
We’re also engaging consumers to ensure that they have the tools and knowledge to take advantage of recycling opportunities.
That means in-unit outreach, bins and totes for multifamily housing complexes in Dallas. It also means cart-to-cart outreach for residents in more than 232,000 Fort Worth homes. And reaching across 230 Texas communities, we’re supporting the “Know What to Throw” public service campaign launched by North Central Texas Council of Governments. These efforts are a vital step toward helping consumers decrease contamination of valuable recyclable materials, like plastic beverage bottles and aluminum cans.
Every Bottle Back investments in North Texas will ensure that an additional 3 million pounds of newly recovered PET plastic is available to do just that. That means less need for new plastic, lower costs and a smaller environmental footprint.
Ultimately, this initiative is an important step toward the creation of a truly circular economy, making sure valuable PET bottles end up where they belong — back on the shelf. But it also will provide a road map for sustainability efforts nationwide.
Our hope is that the Every Bottle Back initiative, through the programs, educational tools and services it supports, will inspire others to partner with local communities to tackle the issue of plastics in the environment and find innovative ways to improve community recycling. A more sustainable future is within reach, and we appreciate the support of municipal leaders — and beverage lovers everywhere — who are helping to make it possible.