Alicia Re Cruz is a professor of anthropology who also holds the title of eminent professor at the University of North Texas, but she is so much more. Her daily life is completely involved in doing for others, helping immigrants, assisting women in crisis, reaching children in need and listening carefully to the needs of the people around her. Alicia is so sensitive to all life forms that she is a vegetarian.
She is also an immigrant — and a proud American citizen. Alicia was born in the Puente de Vallecas section of Madrid, Spain. This neighborhood is one of the poorest in the city. She remembers her family, as well as all families in their crowded apartment building, struggled to make a living. This made a lasting impression on her.
Alicia attended La Imaculada Concepcion high school in Madrid, where she graduated with honors. Then she went on to college at the Universidad Complutense in Madrid, where she received a licenciatura, the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree. She studied history and geography while at the university. She elected to continue her studies, and so she came to America on a student visa.
Here in the United States, she attended the State University of New York at Albany. She got a master’s degree in anthropology. It was double hard for her because she knew very little English and had to learn to read and write while also studying anthropology. She did well, so she decided to continue her studies and pursue a Ph.D.
In order to do this, she had to go to some of the most remote jungles in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. There she lived as the locals lived — in a stick and thatch hut with no indoor plumbing and little electricity. She decided the best way to study the culture of the Maya farmers was to become a farmer herself. So she walked several miles each day, alongside the men and women of the village, then worked all day in the fields as they did. In the evenings, she visited and talked to people, and at night, before sleeping in a hammock, Alicia read and wrote her notes for her dissertation. She earned a Ph.D. in anthropology. When she did, she was offered a job in the anthropology department of UNT.
At UNT, she found a home. Today, she speaks English perfectly with just enough of an accent to make her sound quite charming.
Alicia has done volunteer work with the program Opening Doors International Services. She has served on their Board of Directors and remains involved in helping immigrants. In her volunteer work, she went to Matamoros in Mexico and visited one of the camps for immigrants. She continues to translate and fill out paperwork to help immigrants enter the United States legally.
Alicia married Jose Calderon. They have made a home in Denton, and they now have three strapping, handsome sons. Like many Latino families, they live in a multigenerational household: children, parents and grandparents.
These days you may see her out jogging. Her mother, who prefers to be pushed in a wheelchair, accompanies her. Also along for the ride is her friendly little dog, Tenma. And you can say hi to her in English or in Spanish!
RAMIRO VALDEZ has been a frequent guest columnist in the Denton Record-Chronicle and is a retired area counselor. He welcomes feedback and suggestions via letters to the editor or emailed to rambam.valdez@gmail.com.