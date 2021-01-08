Normally, this space in the weekend newspaper would be devoted to an immediate accounting of the various Hugs & Shrugs from the past week — and though we will soon enough get to the Hugs for the first week of 2021, these are not normal times.
And a simple Shrug for what we’ve experienced over the past several days would not suffice.
With images of the U.S. Capitol being stormed by domestic insurgents still fresh in our minds, it would be appropriate to declare Jan. 6, 2021, a date that will live in infamy, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., did — but doing so would ignore the years-long deception that culminated on that day.
Yes, President Donald Trump openly encouraged the thousands of supporters gathered on the National Mall that day to do what they did, saying just hours before, “Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong.” But he has been feeding this throng with lies from the very start, fueling their froth with deception from 2016, claiming to have actually won the popular vote when he had not, to 2020, claiming the election had been stolen when it was not.
Yes, U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point – our congressman – voted late Wednesday to oppose certification of the Electoral College results that confirmed Joe Biden as the president-elect. But he also signed on the month prior to a doomed amicus brief attached to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s disgraceful lawsuit challenging the presidential election results.
Prior to his vote Wednesday, Burgess issued a statement saying, “This will be one of the most consequential votes taken in the 117th Congress. It is my responsibility to weigh all the arguments and evidence that will be presented in the House of Representatives on January 6th, and of course I am listening to the concerns expressed to me by constituents in the district.”
But Burgess also told us on Thursday that in advance of “one of the most consequential votes,” he left the House floor after an hour and a half of debate after deeming the “arguments and evidence” repetitive. We can only ascertain then that what Burgess weighed most heavily when casting his vote to oppose the will of the national electorate were the concerns shared by his constituents, who voted largely on Nov. 3 for Donald Trump.
We would never fault Congressman Burgess for moving to act in the best interests of his constituents — the concerns of District 26, which covers most of Denton County and a portion of Tarrant County, should be his priority. But when given pause as rioters stormed the Capitol, we wish instead of casting a vote without precedent or constitutional authority, he instead would have heeded the words Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, shared that night.
“The objectors have claimed they are doing so on behalf of the voters,” Romney said. “Have an audit, they say, to satisfy the many people who believe that the election was stolen. Please! No congressional-led audit will ever convince those voters, particularly when the president will continue to claim that the election was stolen.
“The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth,” Romney continued. “That is the burden, and the duty, of leadership. The truth is that President-elect Biden won this election. President Trump lost.”
But on Jan. 6, 2021, Congressman Burgess voted instead to align with the sentiments of those misguided by years of lies. It was a legacy-defining moment — one that should live, if not in infamy at least in our long-term memory on Nov. 8, 2022.
And now on to the Hugs.
HUGS go to … the Guyer and Ryan football teams for playing in the state semifinal for the second year in a row. Ryan played Mansfield Summit in the Class 5A Division I semifinal on Friday night. Guyer played Cedar Hill in the Class 6A Division II semifinal on Saturday afternoon.
HUGS go to … the staffs at Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian as more doctors, nurses and frontline workers are repositioning to care for COVID-19 patients as part of surge plans.
HUGS go to … Albertson’s for cleaning each and every cart for their customers and always having someone at the door to check and be sure each person entering to shop has a mask on. If they don’t, they are given one but told it is a requirement. What a difference from some of the other grocery stores in town where cleaning supplies are available inside but you have to touch a dirty cart to take it to the cleaning supplies. It is nice to shop in the Albertson’s store where I feel safe and know that the mask policy will be enforced. (Submitted by reader Lee Hipple, of Denton)
