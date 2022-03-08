The current attack on our freedom to read about and to discuss aspects of life and history that are ideologically repugnant to a vocal few has a long and nefarious history.
Chinese Emperor Shih Huang Ti wanted future generations to think that history began with him. So he had all the books in his kingdom burned in 212 B.C. except for one copy of each for his own library. And to ensure that he be honored as the creator of history, he supposedly murdered 460 Confucian scholars who knew better.
In 35 A.D., another emperor, Caligula, didn’t want folks in the Roman Empire to read Homer’s great work, The Odyssey, because of the references to the Greeks’ ideas of freedom. Caligula was not a fan of “democracy.”
The Greeks are blamed again in 640 when the caliph Omar of Egypt burned enough books (200,000) to keep the fires warming Alexandria’s public baths burning for six months. Omar thought that the Greek’s writings were “pernicious and ought to be destroyed.”
Fast forward through the religious fanatic Savonarola’s “bonfires of vanities”; the 400 years of the Catholic Church’s Index Librorum Prohibitorum; the Pope’s 1624 order to burn Luther’s German translation of the Bible; the 1720 banning of Robinson Crusoe by the Spanish Catholic Church; to 1807, when Dr. Thomas Bowdler produced a censored version of Shakespeare’s dramas that removed “everything that can raise a blush on the cheek of modesty.”
Darwin’s Origin of the Species (1859) rose the hackles of a lot of folks, from the librarian of Trinity College in Cambridge, England, to the public school administrators of Tennessee. In the same year, George Eliot’s Adam Bede was banned from England’s public libraries. Evidently, the “vile outpourings of a lewd woman’s mind” disturbed the British patriarchy.
Some other memorable dates include 1929, when the then-Soviet Union banned The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes because of what the Politburo perceived as “occultism.” Back to where we started, in China, the governor of Hunan province had a problem with talking animals and the inference of the equality of humans and animals, so he banned Alice in Wonderland in 1931.
In 1933, the Nazis fueled massive bonfires with the writings of Einstein, Freud, Helen Keller, Thomas Mann, Lenin and Ernest Hemingway, whose novels were not even allowed to be referenced in Texas textbooks in 1962 thanks to the vigilance of Texans for America.
The list goes on and you will find it here.
Today, we find ourselves back in 259-210 B.C. with the history banning of Shih Huang Ti. The emperor has been replaced by a movement to rewrite our country’s history of slavery, equality, justice and personhood. Henry Louis Gates Jr. wrote, “Censorship is to art as lynching is to justice.” I think that he would agree that history is synonymous with “art.”
And in closing, here is what Clare Boothe Luce had to say: “Censorship, like charity, should begin at home; but unlike charity, it should end there.”