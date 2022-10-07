DRC_Keyboard

The current White House occupant warns that MAGA advocates imperil democracy. Similarly, many demagogues bloviate about “democracy,” which our founders intentionally rejected in favor of a republic stabilized through James Madison’s checks and balances. Inflammatory phrases dominate public discourse.

Such mischaracterization lingers after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which restores regulating abortion to individual states. However, outraged progressives (is this phrasing redundant?) portray only the absolute denial of choice to pregnant women rather than those tiny females awaiting birth. In our contentious public square, millions presume their absolute autonomy without perceiving inevitable conflict. Rage triumphs over reason and ethics, ignoring the conflicting rights of the mothers and of the vulnerable embryos and fetuses.

LEWIS TOLAND, a Denton resident, is a member of the West Texas Historical Association.

Tags

Recommended for you