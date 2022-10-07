The current White House occupant warns that MAGA advocates imperil democracy. Similarly, many demagogues bloviate about “democracy,” which our founders intentionally rejected in favor of a republic stabilized through James Madison’s checks and balances. Inflammatory phrases dominate public discourse.
Such mischaracterization lingers after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which restores regulating abortion to individual states. However, outraged progressives (is this phrasing redundant?) portray only the absolute denial of choice to pregnant women rather than those tiny females awaiting birth. In our contentious public square, millions presume their absolute autonomy without perceiving inevitable conflict. Rage triumphs over reason and ethics, ignoring the conflicting rights of the mothers and of the vulnerable embryos and fetuses.
Demanding national all-or-nothing outcomes resembles mid-19th-century America, when two implacable, self-righteous views collided: abolitionists and slavery advocates. Cancel culture occurred when the 1836 congressional “gag rule” prohibited debate on slavery, and abolitionist mail was not delivered in the South. In 1854, Illinois Sen. Stephen Douglas subverted the Compromise of 1850 by securing passage of the Kansas-Nebraska Act. Violence erupted. William Quantrill torched abolitionist Lawrence, Kansas, on May 21, 1856. The next day, Rep. Preston Brooks of South Carolina savagely caned Massachusetts Sen. Charles Sumner on the Senate floor. On the third day, abolitionist John Brown butchered five Southern sympathizers at Pottawatomie, Kansas.
Consequently, Abraham Lincoln challenged Sen. Douglas to seven three-hour debates in 1858, which riveted national attention. Lincoln’s ethical and intellectual clarity did not win the senatorial election, but it did carry him to the presidency in 1860. Even though his first inaugural address promised to respect slavery where it legally existed, those who objectified a slave as a thing started a war to preserve their sable property.
The Democratic South cavalierly assumed that objectifying humans and denying them the rights promised in the Declaration of Independence would preserve wealthy King Cotton. The exuberant opening of the film Gone With the Wind exhibits their fatal folly, which eventually tallied 700,000 casualties, none of whom foresaw the consequences of implacable, self-righteous certitude.
Although this film is a cinematic masterpiece, Margaret Mitchell propagandized a culture of cavaliers and ladies to refute Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin, the most popular novel in 19th-century American literature. The slave Tom is the strongest Christian character in literature, thus refuting objectification.
Lincoln allegedly greeted the short Mrs. Stowe as “the little woman who started the big war,” but her novel invited millions of Northerners to revise their previous certitude about who is human. Despite the abolitionists’ agitation since the 1830s, most Northerners did not like Blacks. The Emancipation Proclamation and the valor of Black troops — for example, those at Fort Wagner portrayed in the film Glory — slowly won Union acceptance of Julia Ward Howe’s “The Battle Hymn of the Republic”: “As he died to make men holy, let us live to make men free.”
In March 1865, the war-weary president lamented, “Both parties deprecated war; but one of them would make war rather than let the nation survive; and the other would accept war rather than let it perish. And the war came.” Progressives (or is “narcissists” more accurate?) practice the same certitude, intransigence and intimidation as did most Southern Democrats in 1860. Progressives promote revolution rather than tolerance, thus violating a favorite shibboleth. Sadly, the tendency that “like produces like” agitates the political right, thus “trampling out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored.”
In this era of diminishing historical literacy and incendiary social media, we need thoughtful, deliberate leaders such as Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. Progressives, though, practice the militancy of John Brown and Preston Brooks. Beware what you want — you might get it.
LEWIS TOLAND, a Denton resident, is a member of the West Texas Historical Association.