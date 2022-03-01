You should have been there. It was one of those moments when it makes you proud to be an American. And a human being.
I went to early voting. It is always a hassle because I am profoundly hearing impaired. You can’t imagine how much I hate my hearing loss. Mostly, it is because of people’s reactions.
I lost my hearing in the service of my country, while I was in the Army. If you are one of those kind people who want to say “Thank you for your service,” you may have to say it twice.
I have explained to people that I cannot hear, and many have been rude and crude. They tell me things like I need to wash out my ears or “I bet you could hear if I said it’s time to eat.” I could go on and on, but that would make me rude and crude, too.
With my hearing aids, I can hear about one out of four words, and most of the time I can fill in the other three by acumen. Without my hearing aids, I can hear about one in 10 words, and there is no way to know what people talk about.
It has been especially hard during this pandemic. I am in favor of people wearing face masks. At the same time, it makes it hard for those of us who read lips. But don’t worry. Not one single person who refuses to wear a face mask claims the reason is that deaf people can’t read their lips.
But to get back to voting.
I confess that I have developed an attitude about my hearing loss over the years. And it makes me really angry that people assume I cannot speak English. Well, I do speak English and am an American first and last, and it really angers me that — well never mind.
So I stepped up to the lady wearing a face mask behind a wall of Plexiglas. I knew I would not hear her, so I said, “I speak English, but I am hearing impaired” in a voice loud enough that every employee in the room could hear. She mumbled something, and I brought out my driver’s license. Not because I heard her, but because I knew what to do.
She scanned it and I stepped across to the next person. She said something, which I did not hear. Again. I assumed she asked me if I wanted the ballot in Spanish or in English.
“I speak English,” I repeated loudly. “I lost my hearing in the Army during the Vietnam War. I am a disabled veteran.”
She handed me a ballot, and I went to a voting booth. I marked my choices and headed to the machine that registers the vote. It showed an American flag, and I knew my vote was entered. So I reached over to get a sticker that said “I voted” when I turned back to look at the employees.
Every last one of them was watching me. And every one of them raised their arm high and gave me a thumbs up. I don’t mean one or two. I mean all of them. They were all proud that I had voted successfully.
I gave them a thumbs up in return and walked out standing tall and proud of my country and my hometown. Yeah!