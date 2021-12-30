“Even under the best forms of government, those entrusted with power have, in time, and by slow operations, perverted it into tyranny.”
— Thomas Jefferson
Now that holiday festivities and gatherings filled with calorie-laden delights are ending, it’s time to get back to the serious business of keeping our liberal democracy out of the hands of those who’ve a fear-driven attraction for authoritarianism. With the anniversary of the infamous Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection approaching us, we now have a clearer picture of what led to that attempted coup.
Was the Jan. 6 insurrection just a practice run for Trump and his devotees as one informed observer noted? Three retired generals in a Washington Post op-ed expressed how they “are chilled to [their] bones at the thought of a coup succeeding next time.” While Democrats struggle to preserve the guardrails our Constitution provides, Republicans have transferred their loyalty to a power-craven demagogue.
The bipartisan Jan. 6 Commission is connecting the dots to illustrate that this was not just an overzealous “patriotic protest,” nor was it a random act of a few right-wing zealots who encouraged the mob to overrun police barricades, attack Capitol police and destroy public property in an attempt to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
No! This was a scheme planned well in advance by Trump along with some of his fervent sycophants in his administration and in Congress. The Big Lie about massive voter fraud, along with spreading misinformation about critical race theory and taking your guns, was touted by this coterie of ne’er-do-wells to incite those prone to violence and willing to undermine our electoral process by accommodating the delusional aspirations of a wannabe despot.
If it were only this handful of treasonous co-conspirators who tried to usurp the authority of our Constitution, we might have less to worry about. Unfortunately, most Republican voters and their spineless congressional representatives have allowed themselves to abandon traditional conservative policies and embrace the heavy-handed methods of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un. Nurtured by right-wing media sources and other dubious and deceitful allies, it parallels Mussolini and Hitler’s rise to power in the 1930s.
One might take some comfort in the hope that a majority in the 2022 election will throw these scoundrels out and insert more conscientious and policy-driven representatives. But even this hope is being dashed as GOP state legislatures are working feverishly to further undermine our vote that will simply invalidate any choice that does not meet their expectations.
The challenges we face in 2022 and beyond will be life-altering if not addressed with the same fervor this country demonstrated in defeating fascism in WWII. Thanks in large part to anti-vaxers, the coronavirus continues to plague us while anti-science proponents obstruct efforts to abate the ravages of human-caused climate change — disasters that persist in disrupting our economic and social stability.
But our ability to fight these life-threatening menaces cannot be dealt with while millions are bent on destroying our fragile democracy and millions more are lulled into apathy. As our institutions are being weakened by this authoritarian threat, our willingness as a nation will fail to garner the sacrifices its people need to make to rise above it all. Any claim then to American greatness will simply be like that of a “noisy gong or a clanging cymbal.”