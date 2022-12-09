Certain impressions linger from my recent Rotary trip to Muzquiz, Mexico, Denton’s official Friendship City, and I’d like to share them with you. The city is different than you may have imagined, and so are the benefits of this relationship.
My strongest impression is of the sun-like warmth around the kitchen table of our hosts, Aida, Amelia, Mariela, Adriana — Dentonites whose families came from Muzquiz decades ago but who make the roughly nine-hour drive frequently. Friends here are family. And family gets fed. Ripe avocados are always being scooped and sliced. Carne asada sizzles. Warm tortillas and cool homemade panela are continuously passed around. The home is given over almost entirely to bedrooms — for family, for friends. No doors. If you’re up, you’re in the kitchen, cooking, eating, talking, laughing.
One image that literally looms large is of the darkly life-affirming, rose-crowned skeletal figure towering on the Muzquiz central square, easily 30-plus-feet tall, with its billowing magenta dress and purple sash, erected for Dia de Los Muertos.
I recall the paths criss-crossing the manicured plaza, the impressive towers of the baroque-style Santa Rosa de Lima church, the stone pillars of city hall, the shops around the square like Denton of 50 years ago, before Loop 288 — a shoe store, a bakery, Farmacia Benavides.
Muzquiz is up in the hills, off the beaten path — four hours from any commercial airport. So the big-box stores, chain outlets and bland suburban sprawl of contemporary life are largely absent. There is still a walkable intimacy.
Well outside the town center, you see the startling, mound-shaped, cane wigwam houses of the Kickapoo people, each near a modest cinder-block ranch house. And there are the heroic murals on the adobe walls of the houses of the Muscogo, celebrating the endurance of their forbears who fled slavery in the U.S. and found refuge in Muzquiz.
This is not the Mexico of the desperate crowds at the border, of cable news controversy. I never once felt at risk or saw anything that felt gang- or drug-related. I saw a bustling, vibrant community with members all the way up and all the way down the economic scale. I met civic-minded business owners with elegant homes. I saw people spending their year-end bonuses at local furniture stores. I also met families living in the most basic structures in the low-lying areas hit hardest by the September flood, with dirt floors, fire pits and outhouses. This is life without a safety net.
So why a Friendship City and why Muzquiz?
Muzquilenos are in reality more than our friends. Muzquiz was the home of origin of a plurality of Denton’s Hispanic residents. To many in Denton, they are family — grandparents and cousins and in-laws.
Muzquileno Dentonites have become local small-business owners, pharmacy techs, school principals, you name it, even a City Council member — Dr. Roland Vela, the namesake of the Vela Soccer Fields.
Denton is stronger when we embrace our diversity. More than one in five Dentonites is Hispanic. From the “traqueros” (track workers) who came to work building the railroad, to the Texans that preceded the Anglos to the state by some 200 years, to the first members of our local LULAC chapter that got an elementary school named in honor of Tomas Rivera, Hispanic Dentonites have been vital contributors. Acknowledging the very real and durable relationship between Denton and Muzquiz is a sign to the whole Hispanic community that all Dentonites are seen and celebrated here, integral, not incidental parts of the city’s identity.
And our special relationship with Muzquiz sets Denton apart. We can take it further. How about a Muzquiz-centric annual festival celebrating the food, music, crafts and cultures of our friendship city?
Following my pitch to council last April, “Denton-Muzquiz, Friendship Cities” signs have gone up at Denton’s city limits — on 380 to the east and west and on Sherman Drive and 377 to the north and south. Without fanfare, but they’re up. (The huge one in Muzquiz has been up for some five years already.)
May this be a sign of better things to come.
PAUL MELTZER is a former new product executive and two-term Denton City Council member.