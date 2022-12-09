Certain impressions linger from my recent Rotary trip to Muzquiz, Mexico, Denton’s official Friendship City, and I’d like to share them with you. The city is different than you may have imagined, and so are the benefits of this relationship.

My strongest impression is of the sun-like warmth around the kitchen table of our hosts, Aida, Amelia, Mariela, Adriana — Dentonites whose families came from Muzquiz decades ago but who make the roughly nine-hour drive frequently. Friends here are family. And family gets fed. Ripe avocados are always being scooped and sliced. Carne asada sizzles. Warm tortillas and cool homemade panela are continuously passed around. The home is given over almost entirely to bedrooms — for family, for friends. No doors. If you’re up, you’re in the kitchen, cooking, eating, talking, laughing.

PAUL MELTZER is a former new product executive and two-term Denton City Council member.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you