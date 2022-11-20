One of the puzzles in this year’s surprising and unpredicted (including by me) off-year election results is why the Republicans’ 51%-47% win in the popular vote for House of Representatives did not produce a majority bigger than the apparent 221-214 result. (All numbers here are subject to revision in line with final returns.)

That 51%-47% margin is identical to Joe Biden’s and Barack Obama’s popular vote margins in 2020 and 2012, respectively. It is just one digit off from George W. Bush’s 51%-48% win in 2004. It’s almost identical to House Democrats’ 51%-48% popular vote margin in 2020, which yielded them an almost identical 222-213 majority.

MICHAEL BARONE is the senior political analyst for the Washington Examiner, a resident fellow emeritus at the American Enterprise Institute and the longtime co-author of The Almanac of American Politics.

