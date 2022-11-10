This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
There are any number of ways to slice the national analysis of Tuesday’s election. To us, it was a night to be proud of our democracy.
That has nothing to do with control of Congress, a question we don’t know the answer to as of this writing.
It has to do instead with what we saw as a rejection of the Big Lie of election denial and former President Donald Trump’s personal grievances.
Not in every case, but in many important statewide votes, people refused to accept candidates who embraced the false narrative of a stolen presidential election.
It was a night when Republicans snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. We believe that is because too many candidates were too far outside the mainstream. Absent the sort of radical gerrymandering that has taken place across the country, it likely would have been a worse night for Republicans.
In some places, voters showed that while they plainly favor conservative ideas and values, they are willing to draw a red line. Texas wasn’t one of those places. But Georgia was. Gov. Brian Kemp, who rejected election denial in a hard fought primary, was easily reelected over the progressive Stacey Abrams, while the fate of Senate candidate Herschel Walker, a seriously flawed political creation of the far right, was up in the air. And in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis won with record margins without help from you know who.
Republicans had a serious advantage going into this electoral season. They won Texas easily but blew it nationally by nominating extreme candidates running in their primaries. That might work in ridiculously gerrymandered districts. It didn’t play well when a diverse group of voters went to the polls in statewide races.
In many areas where Republicans should have competed better, they ended up energizing both moderates and the left against them and squandering the wave they predicted.
Whatever energized the electorate, and however the results shake out, it looks like the power of both parties, each with ever more divisive agendas, is now diffused.