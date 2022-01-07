In response to Denton County Judge Andy Eads’ essay of Jan. 1, titled “2022 — a year for setting goals, together,” I would like to offer a goal that would benefit Denton County residents for generations to come. It is a goal that would enable the county to plan ahead to mitigate the costs to infrastructure caused by climate change, and lessen the impacts on the public well being and the county’s economic and social stability.
Denton County should have a Climate Action Plan.
In 2020, extreme weather events cost U.S. taxpayers $99 billion. In 2021, the 10 most expensive climate disasters alone cost $170 billion.
There have been 308 weather and climate disasters in the U.S. since 1980 where costs reached or exceeded $1 billion. The total cost of those 308 events was $2.085 trillion.
A Denton County Climate Action Plan will enhance climate leadership trends and innovations that many municipal entities are already pursuing to lessen the impacts of climate change. These trends and innovations include the following:
The electrification of the county’s vehicle fleet will reduce the use of fossil fuels and the toxic byproducts of its consumption that contribute to our poor air quality.
Encouraging carbon neutral and carbon negative businesses.
Preserving and restoring natural ecological systems such as forests, grasslands and wetlands. These natural systems sequester carbon. That carbon is released when such systems are destroyed or disturbed.
Ensuring equitable outcomes so that Action Plan solutions are equitable and do not burden a specific group, neighborhood or community.
A first step is to determine the vulnerability of county assets in order to determine how they could potentially be affected by climate change hazards. This assessment should also consider the adaptive capacity of county assets, infrastructure and operations.
And the county can connect with municipalities (city of Denton), the North Central Texas Council of Governments, citizens, businesses and civic groups to discuss and share ideas, resources and best practices.
With Denton County adding an estimated 82 new residents a day, and a population soon to be 1 million, now is the time to create a Denton County Climate Action Plan. To quote County Judge Eads, “As we look ahead to 2022 and all that it may bring, now is the perfect opportunity to look back to the time before for lessons learned and to also look ahead by setting goals, whether for personal achievements, professional gains or perhaps, for the collective whole.” (My italics.)