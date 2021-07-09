There has been a lot of conversation about the border of late. Who has come? Who is waiting? Where do they come from? Why do they come?
Here are some observations of what is happening on the ground from the perspective of a few volunteers who went to help. Perhaps our witness can add a measure of reality to the rhetoric.
Our group of five spent several days in Brownsville last week to lend a hand supporting people seeking legal asylum in the U.S., part of the border surge we have heard so much about.
The trip offered a look at two segments of the immigration pipeline, a camp in the Plaza de la Republica in Reynosa for asylum-seekers who have been returned to Mexico, and the Brownsville bus station, the departure point for those traveling to stay with family while they await the next step in the asylum process.
Members from two area United Methodist churches — First United Methodist Church in Denton and Stonebridge United Methodist Church in McKinney — participated. Each church had collected toiletries, combs, toothbrushes and washcloths to distribute. We also raised funds to buy additional supplies.
We helped two organizations supporting asylum-seekers at these two points in the pipeline, Mateo 25:35 and Team Brownsville.
Mateo 25:23, with Mayra Garza at the helm, provides basic needs to encamped migrants. She started taking food and personal hygiene items to the camp in Matamoros and has now moved to Reynosa. Her goal is to be at the camp every day.
Team Brownsville, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting people seeking asylum (www.teambrownsville.org), works at the bus station assisting migrants who have advanced in the asylum process and are traveling to live with family as they wait for subsequent hearings.
The work at the camp was straightforward: provide a hot meal for 400 to 500 people. After a run to Costco for bottled water, hot dogs and fixings, with Blow Pops for a sweet treat, we headed to Reynosa with Mayra as our guide. The travel advisories for Reynosa and all of Tamaulipas state notwithstanding, we felt confident that a daytime trip to the well-populated civic park would be safe.
We fed 450 mostly families from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. The children ate first, then the men, then the women. Turns out that Lay’s potato chips are more popular than Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. And mayonnaise goes great on a hot dog. Who knew?
People wanted to tell us their stories. And despite our limited Spanish, we listened as they told us of the dire conditions they had left behind … violence, poverty, extortion, threat of death.
The camp seemed to teeter on the boundary between hopelessness and optimism with families waiting for an opportunity to enter the legal asylum seeking process, but unsure when or if that might happen.
The bus station work had a more uplifting feel. We assisted families departing from Brownsville to destinations across the U.S. These people had established a foothold in the asylum process. An initial review had determined that their claim had the potential to be successful. Their next step was a journey to live with family members already in the U.S.
We joined the Team Brownsville volunteers who serve every day, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The bus station is just few blocks from the International Bridge to Matamoros.
The families we helped were traveling to destinations across the country — Kentucky, New York, North Carolina, Wisconsin — and to many cities in Texas — Dallas, Houston, San Antonio. Like the families in the camp, they too were mainly from Central America.
Each family got a backpack with donated snacks, personal hygiene items and a small blanket; larger families got two. Moms might get a bit of formula and few diapers. Youngsters might receive a T-shirt, a pair of shorts or a pair of shoes. Some got small toys. Nearly everyone left with replacement shoelaces. Border officials confiscate shoelaces when asylum seekers are taken into custody.
Another Brownsville nonprofit, Good Neighbor Settlement House, provides a meal for migrant travelers. We cooked with them one evening and delivered food for 40 to the bus station.
We served about 100 people during our three days of shifts at the bus station. In all, more than 300 asylum seekers left during that time. It was rare for anyone to be carrying anything with them for the trip except their new, red backpack, courtesy of Team Brownsville.
These two segments of the immigration pipeline provided just a token glimpse of the entire creaky process. Nonetheless, our brief trip offered several insights and one important reminder.
First, the asylum system remains broken. No news here. The 450 souls gathered in Reynosa offer grim evidence of the system’s shortcomings.
Second, people seeking asylum at the border are mainly families fleeing wretched conditions seeking a better, safer life. With hope and a backpack, they set out from the bus station.
Third, while politicians posture, scores of ordinary people can make an extraordinary difference, people like Mayra Garza and the Team Brownsville volunteers.
Finally, the reminder is this: There’s nothing illegal about seeking asylum. The families we encountered are entitled to a safe, orderly and swift adjudication of their claims, with their dignity affirmed throughout.
Until that happens, using hotdogs and hygiene kits, blankets and diapers, backpacks and shoelaces, halting conversations across the language divide, we will continue to send the message that America remains a destination of hope and promise. For everyone.