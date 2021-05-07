Do you have a special memory of your mother? One you bring up time and again, recalling that she was not only a good mom but also a fun person? Maybe like the time she took you to the fair and walked around holding your hand? Now that I am older, I can attest that some memories get stronger with age — and they become all the more precious.
When I was 10 years old and in the fifth grade, my mother surprised me one spring morning when she told me I was not going to school that day. She had been asking my dad to paint the kitchen for several weeks. Originally white, it was now pastel yellow, and she was tired of it. My dad repeated that he would do it, but he had so many other projects lined up that it would have to wait several weeks. Well, Mama was not prepared to wait, so she decided to do the job herself with the help of her son. No doubt women have been doing that ever since Eve was a newlywed.
My job was to hold the chair as she painted the ceiling. I also handed her things. She told me not to look up as she painted, but being 10 years old, I soon had paint drops all over my face.
During one of the times she climbed up and down the chair, she slipped and fell flat on her back. To my surprise, she burst out laughing at the mishap and laughed even harder when she saw the frightened look on my face.
What made it all the more special was that I had Mama all to myself, all day long. You see, there were seven of us in the family, and it was impossible to have Mama all to myself for even an hour, much less a day. But that day I did.
She packed my sister’s lunch for school that morning so that even at noon she and I were together — just Mama and me. Surrounded by paint cans, brushes and drop cloths, we munched our tortillas and beans as she told me a story about her life as a little girl in the backwoods of Hays County, Texas.
After lunch, we decided it was not worth the effort to move the stove so she could paint behind it. She reached back as best she could while I made sure no paint got on the stove.
When she finished she stood back and looked with her arms on her hips, as mamas do all over Texas, and admired her work. While we were cleaning up, my sister got home from school and was angry she did not get to stay home — but Mama dismissed it, so I did too.
Later, when Papa got home from work, you should have seen the look on his face. Boy, was he surprised! He smiled at Mama and told her she had done a good job. I pulled on his arm and said, “Yo tambien.”
That memory has stayed with me for decades; it is so special. Maybe you have one of those, too? Well, I assure you, it will do only good if you share it this Mother’s Day.