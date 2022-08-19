The Republican Party has moved further down a dark and dangerous path. Being a traditional conservative is no longer enough. Those like Congresswoman Liz Cheney with impeccable conservative credentials are no longer worthy because they are unwilling to sign on to the Donald Trump personality cult.
What once was the Grand Old Party promoting their version of family values has embraced Donald Trump, a serial adulterer who bragged publicly about his sexual exploits. The party of small government still wants minimal regulations on big business but welcomes laws requiring women and girls to have babies resulting from rape or incest. They are now openly discussing new laws regulating who can marry whom. They are even considering government restrictions on the use of contraceptives.
The GOP once railed against increasing government debt but did so willingly to give big tax cuts to the richest Americans while cutting services for the poorest.
There was a time, not too long ago, when Republicans and Democrats both accepted facts and truth. They sometimes disagreed on how to go about solving problems, but both sides were willing to acknowledge problems that needed to be addressed for the common good.
Both Democrats and Republicans are willing to misuse language to stir emotions and paint the other side in the worst light possible. Some of the most misused terms hark back to the middle of the 20th century and the German movement led by Adolph Hitler. They refer to “Gestapo tactics” and more.
So when I describe Trump Republicans (who are about the only Republicans left) as adopting fascism, I am doing so with a thorough understanding of what that means. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines fascism as: “a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.”
A major component of fascism is nationalism. After the incident in Charlottesville, where white nationalists chanting “Jews will not replace us!” clashed with counterprotesters, Trump called himself a nationalist but stopped short of calling himself a white nationalist. Later, he went out of his way to avoid criticizing various white nationalist groups because they represent a significant part of his political base.
Trump has shown a disturbing openness to autocratic leaders such as Russia’s Vladimir Putin, even believing him over the combined intelligence agencies of the United States. He bragged of “love letters” sent between himself and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un. He talked wistfully about their control over the media and their lack of a free press.
Fascism in Germany in the 1930s and 1940s was famous for banning and burning books that did not align with their beliefs. They wanted to regulate how science and history were taught. Sounds like the party of Trump.
The term “RINO” standing for “Republican in Name Only” can be the kiss of death for a GOP candidate or officeholder. Liz Cheney got that label even though she had impeccable conservative credentials. Look at that definition of fascism again, “forcible suppression of opposition.” It is dangerous for a Republican who dares to oppose Trump.
Still need proof? Just think about the chants on Jan. 6 of “Hang Mike Pence.” We now know from Trump’s inner circle that he approved of that sentiment. Since Pence would not ignore his constitutional duties, Trump thought they crowd “might be right.”
Trump is fine with autocratic rule. While he touted himself to be the great deal maker during his campaign and in his book The Art of the Deal, Trump was unable to pass an infrastructure bill, get congressional funding for a border wall or to “repeal and replace Obamacare.” Instead, he mainly governed by executive orders.
When he used an executive order to separate children and nursing infants from their immigrant mothers and fathers, Republicans, who once touted family values, went silent.
Autocratic and dictatorial leaders are intimidated by popular democratic elections. They label elections that don’t go their way as being fraudulent or rigged. Those false labels become the rationale to overturn free and fair elections.
Trump Republicans understand their policies are not supported by the majority of Americans. So they are working hard to suppress voting in a way that gives their side an edge. They say they are fighting voter fraud, but how does reducing the number of days or the number of hours for early voting address fraud? They are happy to make it harder to vote than to buy an assault rifle.
The cult of Trump is leading the Republicans down a dark path. Will they take the country with them?
DALTON GREGORY is whittling his way through retirement after a career in public education and serving nine years on the Denton City Council.