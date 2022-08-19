The Republican Party has moved further down a dark and dangerous path. Being a traditional conservative is no longer enough. Those like Congresswoman Liz Cheney with impeccable conservative credentials are no longer worthy because they are unwilling to sign on to the Donald Trump personality cult.

What once was the Grand Old Party promoting their version of family values has embraced Donald Trump, a serial adulterer who bragged publicly about his sexual exploits. The party of small government still wants minimal regulations on big business but welcomes laws requiring women and girls to have babies resulting from rape or incest. They are now openly discussing new laws regulating who can marry whom. They are even considering government restrictions on the use of contraceptives.

DALTON GREGORY is whittling his way through retirement after a career in public education and serving nine years on the Denton City Council.

Tags

Recommended for you