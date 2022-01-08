“Elementary, my dear Watson” is not something Sherlock Holmes actually said, but it sounds like him, and it’s the reason most people believe he did. Another line that is attributed to Holmes and one he actually said is found in the story of Silver Blaze, and has to do with the significance of what the dog did in the night-time.
The conversation with inspector Gregory from Scotland Yard goes like this:
Gregory: “Is there any other point to which you would wish to draw my attention?”
Holmes: “To the curious incident of the dog in the night-time.”
Gregory: “The dog did nothing in the night-time.”
Holmes: “That was the curious incident.”
It may seem strange that I would review recent events through the lens of Holmes, but why not? After all, the shoe fits. Besides, Holmes had a lot of wisdom, and although none of that wisdom is either elementary, or easy to come by, it is fun to read.
Take for instance the results of the recent climate conference that we heard so much about two months ago, and here is a similar conversation that sums it up:
Friend: “So what do you think happened at the climate conference?
Me. “It reminded me of Holmes and the curious incident of the dog in the night-time.”
Friend: “As I recall, the dog did nothing.”
Me. “Exactly my point. And after so much hullaballoo, zip, nada. Not only curious, but sad.”
The fact is that after so much buildup and promotion, nothing meaningful got done at the conference, and every grandiose promise to save the planet got watered down into something inconsequential. In the end, the result of the conference suggests that we, as in we humans, have no credible plan to combat or even mitigate climate change. And it’s strange to think that we are incapable of doing anything, if indeed we have an urgent need to do something about it, which some people think we do, while others think otherwise. Same as those that are pro vaccine and those against.
Pro: “Approximately 97% of people with severe disease from the delta variant are unvaccinated, and that gives you an idea of how effective these vaccines actually are. I think that number is a point that cannot be overemphasized.”
Con: “Statistics are meaningless, anyone can make them up to suit themselves, and to quote Mark Twain: ‘There are three kinds of lies: Lies, Damned Lies and Statistics.’”
Arguing with those who believe the vaccine is a government plot to insert a chip into each and every one of us by saying it can’t be, given that there is a global chip shortage, is also a nonstarter.
As a rule, nothing ever gets done just because it’s worthwhile, moral or even sensible, at least nothing good, and what gets done is usually because there’s money in it: Money, as it turns out, is our metaphorical carrot, and the only thing we two-legged donkeys respond to. Renewable energy, electric vehicles, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, search engines, better cellphones, work-from-home platforms and self-driving cars, to name a few, all have a large profit potential, so it’s no secret why there is so much effort spent in that direction.
On the other hand, I think the reason we haven’t won the war on poverty, drugs, illiteracy, crime, illegal immigration, cigarette smoking or even obesity, is that there’s no profit in it. The opposite is in fact true: You drink sodas, you go diabetic, and you get treatment at a hospital or a clinic from people trained to treat the consequence, not the original sin; the original sin lives on, unimpeded. Same goes for smoking or binging on french fries: Celery, as it turns out, is not profitable; neither is exercise, not compared with french fries. Yet, it’s regular exercise that improves your health and thus your life, while watching TV not so much, if at all. It’s elementary, but so what? Most people prefer to watch TV.
Large-scale recycling didn’t go anywhere, and now you know why.
Still, that’s not to say that we can’t each make individual contributions in a good direction. By all means get an electric car, especially if you can afford one and the energy used to recharge the batteries is renewable. Teach your kids to eat properly by setting a good example. You can’t tell your kids not to smoke while lighting up; it simply won’t work.
In the end, most of the solutions to our personal as well as worldwide problems are as Holmes said, elementary, although unfortunately, not profitable — so like the curious incident of the dog in the night-time, nothing much ever happens.