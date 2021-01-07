Something is rotten in “Mini D.”
No, not talking about Denmark, I’m talking about Denton, Texas. My family makes a modest living from several commercial properties in Denton. Today, I wrote checks to the Tax Collector for the usual amount that always eats heavily into our IRS-adjusted gross income. Last year, the bite was so large we paid zero income tax.
This COVID-19 year, our tenants struggle and may not survive. So what does the city of Denton do with their presumed-inexhaustible, tax-appraisal collusion money? More balloon parks and tax abatements for low-paying industries? Drive through the city and notice the number of three- and four-story apartments “popcorning” everywhere. More roads to handle the traffic? No, but we could count the widening of Interstate 35 that the City Council myopically considers their “Main Street.” Oh, but Bonnie Brae is being widened, but of course, it stops at I-35 Main Street. Notice the huge number of road repairs lately that are further congesting traffic — probably in order to frantically keep up from the wearing down of increased traffic.
Let’s look at Denton’s budget compared with its population: a budget of $1.35 billion for a population of 150,000. This amounts to $36,000 for a family of four; that’s a lot of money.
Now compare this with the other “D” that Denton would like to emulate as a “Mini D,” with unchecked growth, increased crime, congestion, ad yuckum, namely Dallas: Budget of $3.8 billion; populations of 1.4 million; $ 11,000 for a family of four. OK, the population is much greater, so let’s look at other similarly sized cities in Texas.
Pasadena: Budget $658 million; population 152,000; $17,300 for a family of four.
McAllen: Budget $13 million; population 144,000; $361 for a family of four.
Killeen: Budget $209 million; population 152,000; $5,500 for a family of four.
OK, you say these are “poor” cities; Denton is much better off. Let’s look at the same data for similarly sized cities in the tax capital of America, California.
Torrance: Budget $330 million; population 144,000; $9,100 for a family of four.
Sunnyvale: Budget $596 million; population 154,000; $15,500 for a family of four.
Pomona: Budget $272 million; population 153,000; $7,100 for a family of four.
Interesting set of numbers, is it not? The closest city is Pasadena, Texas, with $17,300 compared with Denton’s $36,000. Why is Pasadena high compared with other cities? Pasadena is an oil refinery and petrochemical city. I opine that it is for the increased cost to protect their citizens from disasters.
And the final bombshell, U.S. government: Budget $4.79 trillion; population 336 million; $57,000 for a family of four.
The City of Denton is within 63% of that for the entire U.S. government?
Denton, wake up. Why so much money that it is a tax burden to its residents and is not being spent where it is needed?