What happened to George Floyd was a tragedy.
The priority in the wake of such tragedy should first be on justice for the victim; elsewhere, we turn to the examination of protocols for excessive force by peace officers. That is a discussion that needs to be revisited and will be on the agenda for the coming legislative session in 2021.
In this instance, we also need to highlight the many contributing factors that led to George Floyd’s death. Drugs. Poverty. A record of criminal activity. Access to education. And a system that puts all of the burden onto the backs of peace officers across this nation, rather than disbursing it among many different community organizations.
The Texas Legislature has led on many of these issues, creating drug courts to divert offenders away from jails. There is $7.7 billion in funding for mental health and substance abuse services in the current budget. The Criminal Justice Reform Caucus is an active bipartisan panel of state representatives working together on policy proposals that will address breakdowns in the system.
One of the responses we see again and again from these incidents is a call for more young people to step up and serve in law enforcement. This is a chance to be a part of changing the system and setting the example for future generations.
I passed two bills last session with the intent of attracting more college students to serve as peace officers, and ease the pathway to higher education for Texans who do not have their high school diploma. Both of these programs are in the process of being implemented and will directly serve the communities most impacted by the problem of excessive force from the police.
The Peace Officer Tuition Repayment Assistance Program is expected to begin accepting applications in September. This program is geared toward recruiting recent college graduates to apply their education and experience toward public safety.
In 2010, a study of department regulations across America found that only 1% of police departments required a four-year degree to become a peace officer. The study, published by the Southwest Journal of Criminal Justice, noted six reasons these departments had the requirement:
Part of the department’s and community’s culture.
The degree carries with it a level of expertise, knowledge and perseverance that represents departments well in its communities.
Education levels of the police force should mirror the education level of the communities they serve.
The degree makes a difference in performance.
Promotes professionalism both in their communities and for the entire police field.
Officers with a college degree are more mature and have stronger goal-reaching abilities.
The Texas tuition assistance program makes up to $20,000 of tuition reimbursement available over the first five years of service as a peace officer in Texas. My hope is that more college grads, who are looking for ways to take action, will choose to return home and serve their communities as a licensed law enforcement officer. This is an important step in creating institutional changes to our system.
Unfortunately, change never comes swift enough. The Legislature convenes 140 days every two years to pass a balanced budget and review between 6,000 and 8,000 bills intended to improve the management of our cities, counties and state.
Real change doesn’t just happen in Austin or Washington, D.C. It happens in individual communities. It happens at County Commissioners Court meetings. It happens in school board meetings and National Night Out events. It happens at Bible studies and at downtown festivals. And it happens in the daily one-to-one interactions we share with one another.
The question I have for every citizen is this: What will you do after the protests have passed? How will you turn this negative experience into positive change in the communities and organizations of which you are a part? We all have a responsibility to do our part.
I will continue to listen to my constituents. I will continue to have conversations with local leaders in every field that directly impacts our communities. I will continue to fight to change the laws that harm Texans, and work with local officials to operate a system that serves the people who fund its existence.