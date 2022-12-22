Dr. María Alicia Rodríguez Travelle

I recently toured some of the renovated buildings on the campus of Texas Woman’s University in Denton. Especially attractive were the beautiful photos of women and men honored by TWU at Hubbard Hall’s “Celebrating Our Pioneers” exhibit (unofficially the university’s “Wall of Fame”). These distinguished individuals are recognized by TWU officials as “Creative, Trustworthy, Driven, Honest, Insightful Trailblazers.”

Dr. María Alicia Rodríguez Travelle is a noteworthy TWU pioneer missing from the array of outstanding personalities showcased on the Wall of Fame. During her years of service at TWU, Dr. Rodríguez Travelle built an exemplary record of achievement in bilingual teacher training, and in fact she helped launch one of the first Texas baccalaureate degree-granting programs for bilingual teacher training in Texas. Sadly, her battle with cancer ended her life in 1987. This was years before she was able to fully appreciate the strength of the foundation she helped build supporting today’s successful programs of bilingual multicultural education.

RUDY RODRIGUEZ is a longtime member of the League of United Latin American Citizens, a retired professor from the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University, and a former member of the Denton ISD Board of Trustees.

