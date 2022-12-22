I recently toured some of the renovated buildings on the campus of Texas Woman’s University in Denton. Especially attractive were the beautiful photos of women and men honored by TWU at Hubbard Hall’s “Celebrating Our Pioneers” exhibit (unofficially the university’s “Wall of Fame”). These distinguished individuals are recognized by TWU officials as “Creative, Trustworthy, Driven, Honest, Insightful Trailblazers.”
Dr. María Alicia Rodríguez Travelle is a noteworthy TWU pioneer missing from the array of outstanding personalities showcased on the Wall of Fame. During her years of service at TWU, Dr. Rodríguez Travelle built an exemplary record of achievement in bilingual teacher training, and in fact she helped launch one of the first Texas baccalaureate degree-granting programs for bilingual teacher training in Texas. Sadly, her battle with cancer ended her life in 1987. This was years before she was able to fully appreciate the strength of the foundation she helped build supporting today’s successful programs of bilingual multicultural education.
Although I would proudly claim María Alicia as my honorary hermanita (sister), I’d like to think it was her selfless dedication to the education profession, her talent as an experienced public school teacher in Texas schools, and her boundless care for her students that brought us together. This was soon after I joined the TWU faculty in 1975.
To date, her most distinguished tangible honor was bestowed at the 2021 TWU Homecoming. On the nomination of her former students and colleagues, TWU Education Dean Dr. Lisa Hoffman presented Dr. Rodríguez Travelle with the “Posthumous Distinguished Alumni Award.” As her representative at the ceremony, Dr. Rodríguez Travelle’s sister Nickie Rodríguez Roggen proudly accepted the award and spoke fondly of her love and admiration for her sister.
María Alicia will long be remembered by her students, colleagues and all who knew her as the consummate professional. She more than lived up to her responsibilities and overperformed all expectations of her role. She was at the top of her game as a graduate teaching assistant, student teaching supervisor and quasi-administrator of the university’s original 1970s bilingual teacher education program. She was somehow able to find time to work on her dissertation for her Ph.D. while meeting her excessive work obligations. She was present and made significant contributions to the TWU bilingual program was built without the benefit of established state or national teacher education models of success for delivering instruction in two languages. To understand and fully appreciate the scope of her challenge, this was a time when there were no theories of language acquisition by scholars or other relevant theoretical inventions, much less the useful research that today guides effective practices in bilingual education.
To their credit, the TWU College of Education administrative leaders were generous in their support for the program, but they, too, were restricted in their help by the limited knowledge base in the field. María Alicia’s prior work with English learners in the Harlingen and Fort Worth ISD helped in guiding her teaching and mentoring of the many future teachers of bilingual education trained at TWU during the first half of the 1970s. This group of students, many recruited from South Texas once they became credential educators, formed the first “critical mass” of ethnic minority school professionals of Mexican-American descent in Dallas and Fort Worth ISD bilingual programs. These were the first districts to participate in bilingual education in the early years of the program. This coveted group of future professionals also heavily impacted the minority student representation on the TWU campus during a period of desegregation of education institutions.
To memorialize her legacy, Dr. Rodríguez Travelle’s former students created a scholarship fund for TWU’s future bilingual educators — a very fitting tribute and expression of respect and appreciation to a person I affectionately called the Mother Teresa of bilingual education. Her influence will carry on forever through the lives and legacies of the many teachers whose hearts and careers this model professional and human being influenced during the five years she taught for TWU.
As a “Creative, Trustworthy, Driven and Insightful Trailblazer,” Dr. María Alicia Travelle belongs in the University’s Wall of Fame. It is for that reason that Dr. Rodríguez Travelle’s name and photo image should be installed among the TWU elite pioneers gracing this important monument to the university’s glorious history and record of education excellence.
RUDY RODRIGUEZ is a longtime member of the League of United Latin American Citizens, a retired professor from the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University, and a former member of the Denton ISD Board of Trustees.