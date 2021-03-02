The 1819 Adams-Onis treaty, in which Spain ceded Florida to the United States in exchange for America’s renunciation of any claims on Texas, became effective Feb. 22, 1821. For a short time thereafter, our ancestors lived as a part of Mexico. Those “ancestors” were few; the first official U.S. census of the area in 1850 recorded the population of the newly established Denton County as just 641 people!
Local dissatisfaction with Mexican governance led to the Republic of Texas being officially declared on March 2, 1836. Just nine years later, Texas joined the United State of America, Dec. 29, 1845. From Spain to America in just 24 years.
When this Spanish domain shifted to Mexico, railroads didn’t even exist in the U.S., and Texas & Pacific railroad wouldn’t make its way to Denton until 1881. The dominance of these railroads lasted nearly a century; up to the 1970s, only one town of any size was not on one of the railroad lines built in the 1880s. Automobiles, then roads, spontaneously emerged — typically the wagon trails of previous generations. Fort Worth lacked a direct north-south thoroughfare, so Route 377 was commissioned in 1930. Interstate 35 was completed in the 1950s. Today’s network of roads comprise some of the best in the country, and our county is also served by two major passenger airports, including the country’s second largest and fourth busiest, DFW. Plus Fort Worth Alliance and over 60 public and private airports and helipads.
From a small band of men employed by Stephen Austin in 1823, “to act as rangers,” Denton County’s 890,000 residents today are served by over two dozen police departments, a sheriff’s office of over 600 and, of course, the Texas Ranger Division.
Anglo settlement began in earnest after William Peters obtained a land grant from the Texas Congress in 1841. Denton County was formed shortly thereafter, in 1846; Denton incorporated in 1866. The beautiful Denton County Courthouse (1896) was built almost 10 years before electricity came to the city in 1905. In 1850, 40% of arriving settlers listed Tennessee or Kentucky as their state of birth, yet today Texas records U.S. in-migration from all 50 states, and residents and citizens from around the world (as Sen. Cornyn noted in these pages recently, the third most-spoken language in Texas is Vietnamese).
Texas Normal College was established in 1890, growing to nationally recognized University of North Texas with over 40,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students. To focus on women’s education, the Girls’ Industrial College, now Texas Woman’s University, was founded in 1901, today providing world-class education to over 15,000. The local educational system now includes eight districts entirely within Denton County, and nine more partially within.
Admitted to the Union in 1845 as a slave state, the U.S. census records that in 1860, 87 slaveholders in Texas owned 251 slaves. Today, it can be noted with pride, that the Denton city chief of police is Black, and this past year the residents of Denton elected the city’s first Black mayor.
Denton County is just 200 years from Spain. Look what we’ve accomplished.