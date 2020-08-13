In the Aug. 4 issue of this newspaper, University of Texas professor emeritus Richard Cherwitz characterizes the 1619 Project as “a unique pedagogy for enlightening students and making them aware of complex historical realities that include many stories and perspectives.” Conveniently, he overlooks the rebukes by distinguished historians — even in left-wing publications. Sean Wilentz, a Princeton professor who supported Trump’s impeachment, wrote in The Atlantic, “To teach children that the American Revolution was fought in part to secure slavery would be giving a fundamental misunderstanding not only of what the American Revolution was all about but what America stood for and has stood for since the Founding.”
Brown University professor emeritus Gordon Wood, interviewed by the World Socialist Web, discerns more pernicious aspects: “The 1619 Project reflects disputes about both the facts and meaning of American history at a time when the nation is divided by identity politics, including a movement to transform education in colleges and high schools through ‘ethnic studies,’ an approach that emphasizes teaching about white oppression of minorities and their resistance to ‘whiteness.’”
Wood disputes slavery’s alleged role in the founding: “I have spent my career studying the American Revolution and cannot accept the view that ‘one of the primary reasons the colonists decided to declare their independence from Britain was because they wanted to protect the institution of slavery.’ I don’t know of any colonist who said that they wanted independence in order to preserve their slaves.”
The World Socialist Web also interviewed Princeton’s Civil War historian James McPherson: “I’d say that, almost from the outset, I was disturbed by what seemed like a very unbalanced, one-sided account, which lacked context and perspective on the complexity of slavery, which was clearly, obviously, not an exclusively American institution but existed throughout history. And slavery in the United States was only a small part of a larger world process that unfolded over many centuries.”
Oklahoma University professor Wilfred McClay, writing in Commentary, queries, “… The New York Times‘ decision to take on this project in the way that it has. Is it the proper role of a journalistic organization, especially one as powerful as the Times, to promote and advocate for a particular interpretation of American history? Do such actions constitute responsible journalism? Do they contribute to the solution of our current problems through the introduction of honest, unflinching, and fair-minded consideration of the issues raised by the American experience with slavery?”
Rather than enlighten students, the 1619 Project privileges divisive interpretations of our Founding and the Civil War. If the teachers and professors in Denton whom we taxpayers fund were to promote such views, of course, their students might scorn a heritage that bequeathed the freedom and equal opportunity promised in the Declaration of Independence.
If we know who we are, how to conduct ourselves becomes clearer. The 1619 Project image distorts and degrades our identity — much like looking through the wrong end of a telescope.