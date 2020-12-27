With the holiday season upon us, it is a time of reflection as well as a time for gratitude and giving thanks to God for his grace and mercy. In celebration of the Christmas season, we decided to change up the 12 days of Christmas a little this year:
On the First Day of Gratitude, we are thankful for the support of our Denton County residents as we all work together to help each other through the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the Second Day of Gratitude, we are thankful for the $147 million of Denton County CARES Act funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury, which helped us assist many Denton County residents.
On the Third Day of Gratitude, we are thankful we have been able to help more than 3,500 households from being homeless during the pandemic.
On the Fourth Day of Gratitude, we are thankful for being in Denton County where we continue to see record-breaking growth with companies bringing more job opportunities.
On the Fifth Day of Gratitude, we are thankful we could help more than 1,600 businesses across the county with $35.7 million in grants to help them recover losses.
On the Sixth Day of Gratitude, we are thankful for our Denton County Public Health team for the 10,100 free COVID-19 tests they have provided, the contract tracing they continue to do and the 30,500 call center calls they have taken. We are also thankful for the nurses, medical technicians, physicians and other medical professionals for the many hours, days, weeks and months they have been caring for us.
On the Seventh Day of Gratitude, we are thankful for our Emergency Services first responders who have provided more than 1.27 million masks, hand sanitizers, gloves, gowns, face shields and cleaning kits to county offices, area first responders, communities and long-term care facilities. We are also thankful for first responders who have been on the front lines throughout this year.
On the Eighth Day of Gratitude, we are thankful that we could provide more than 20,000 25-pound boxes of fruits and vegetables as well as 12,000 turkeys and hams as part of $2.6 million in food we’ve given to families in need.
On the Ninth Day of Gratitude, we are thankful to United Way of Denton County and our many nonprofits who have worked together to help our residents, using more than $1.6 million in grants from Denton County C.A.R.E.S.
On the 10th Day of Gratitude, we are thankful for all of the many volunteers who have helped pass out much-needed food and clothing or assisted someone in staying in their homes.
On the 11th Day of Gratitude, we are thankful for the collaboration among all of our federal and state officials, counties, municipalities, school districts, colleges and universities to ensure we could continue to serve the public.
On the 12th Day of Gratitude, we are thankful for who we are, what we have, and for our family and friends.