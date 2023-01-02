Construction

You may have just received an old version of the Your Money, Your Home newsletter and for that, we apologize. Here's the latest from 2023!

A new elementary school and more apartments are among the proposed developments on the horizon for the new year in Denton.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you