Karlington Anunagba has enjoyed quite the run with the North Texas track and field team.

The senior has long been one of UNT's top sprinters and posted a wind-aided time of 10.08 in the 100-meter dash at the Conference USA meet a few days ago to topple UNT’s all-conditions record.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

