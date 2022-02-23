U.S. Representative, District 4
Pat Fallon
John E. Harper
Dan Thomas
U.S. Representative, District 13
Ronny Jackson
U.S. Representative, District 26
Brian Brazeal
Isaac Smith
Raven Harrison
Vincent Gallo
Michael C. Burgess
U.S. Representative, District 32
Antonio Swad
Darrell Day
Justin Webb
Brad Namdar
EE Okpa
Nathan Davis
Governor
Kandy Kaye Horn
Greg Abbott
Allen B. West
Don Huffines
Danny Harrison
Paul Belew
Rick Perry
Chad Prather
Lieutenant Governor
Trayce Bradford
Daniel Miller
Aaron Sorrells
Dan Patrick
Todd M. Bullis
Zach Vance
Attorney General
George P. Bush
Ken Paxton
Eva Guzman
Louie Gohmert
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Glenn Hegar
Mark V. Goloby
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Victor Avila
Don W. Minton
Tim Westley
Weston Martinez
Ben Armenta
Rufus Lopez
Dawn Buckingham
Jon Spiers
Commissioner of Agriculture
Sid Miller
Carey A. Counsil
James White
Railroad Commissioner
Sarah Stogner
Marvin "Sarge" Summers
Dawayne Tipton
Tom Slocum Jr
Wayne Christian
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Debra Lehrmann
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Rebeca Huddle
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
David J. Schenck
Evan Young
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2
Mary Lou Keel
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Scott Walker
Clint Morgan
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Jesse F. McClure, III
Member, State Board of Education, District 12
Pam Little
Member, State Board of Education, District 14
Sue Melton-Malone
Evelyn Brooks
State Senator, District 12
Chris Russell
Tan Parker
State Senator, District 30
Drew Springer
State Representative, District 57
Richard Hayes
Matthew Poole
Matthew E. Haines
State Representative, District 63
Ben Bumgarner
Jake Collier
Nick Sanders
Jeff Younger
State Representative, District 64
Andy Hopper
Lynn Stucky
State Representative, District 65
Peyton Inge
Kronda Thimesch
Robert Cooksey
State Representative, District 106
Jared Patterson
Justice, Court of Appeals District 2, Place 3
Elizabeth Kerr
District Judge, 158th Judicial District
Steve Burgess
District Judge, 211th Judicial District
Brody Shanklin
District Judge, 367th Judicial District
Brent Hill
Theresa Blake Goline
Jason Edward Niehaus
District Judge, 467th Judicial District
Derbha Jones
Criminal District Attorney Denton County
Paul Johnson
County Judge
Andy Eads
Judge, County Court at Law No. 1
Kimberly McCary
Judge, County Court at Law No. 2
Robert Ramirez
Judge, County Criminal Court No. 1
Lauri Ragland
Judge, County Criminal Court No. 2
Susan Piel
Judge, County Criminal Court No. 3
Forrest C. Beadle
Judge, County Criminal Court No. 4
Chance Oliver
Judge, County Criminal Court No. 5
Coby Waddill
Judge, County Probate Court
David Jahn
District Clerk
David Trantham
County Clerk
Juli Luke
County Treasurer
Cindy Yeatts Brown
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2
Dan Stricklin
Rob Altman
Kevin Falconer
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4
Dianne Edmondson
Michael Armstrong
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1
Alan Wheeler
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2
James R. DePiazza
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3
James Kerbow
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4
Harris Hughey
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 5
Mike Oglesby
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 6
Blanca Oliver
County Chair
Brent Hagenbuch
Republican Proposition 1
In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.
Republican Proposition 2
Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.
Republican Proposition 3
Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.
Republican Proposition 4
Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.
Republican Proposition 5
Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.
Republican Proposition 6
The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.
Republican Proposition 7
Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.
Republican Proposition 8
Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.
Republican Proposition 9
Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.
Republican Proposition 10
Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.