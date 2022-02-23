U.S. Representative, District 4

Pat Fallon

John E. Harper

Dan Thomas

U.S. Representative, District 13

Ronny Jackson

U.S. Representative, District 26

Brian Brazeal

Isaac Smith

Raven Harrison

Vincent Gallo

Michael C. Burgess

U.S. Representative, District 32 

Antonio Swad

Darrell Day

Justin Webb

Brad Namdar

EE Okpa

Nathan Davis

Governor

Kandy Kaye Horn

Greg Abbott

Allen B. West

Don Huffines

Danny Harrison

Paul Belew

Rick Perry

Chad Prather

Lieutenant Governor

Trayce Bradford

Daniel Miller

Aaron Sorrells

Dan Patrick

Todd M. Bullis

Zach Vance

Attorney General

George P. Bush

Ken Paxton

Eva Guzman

Louie Gohmert

Comptroller of Public Accounts 

Glenn Hegar

Mark V. Goloby

Commissioner of the General Land Office 

Victor Avila

Don W. Minton

Tim Westley

Weston Martinez

Ben Armenta

Rufus Lopez

Dawn Buckingham

Jon Spiers

Commissioner of Agriculture 

Sid Miller

Carey A. Counsil

James White

Railroad Commissioner 

Sarah Stogner

Marvin "Sarge" Summers

Dawayne Tipton

Tom Slocum Jr

Wayne Christian

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5 

Rebeca Huddle

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9 

David J. Schenck

Evan Young

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 2 

Mary Lou Keel

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5 

Scott Walker

Clint Morgan

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Jesse F. McClure, III

Member, State Board of Education, District 12

Pam Little

Member, State Board of Education, District 14 

Sue Melton-Malone

Evelyn Brooks

State Senator, District 12

Chris Russell

Tan Parker

State Senator, District 30 

Drew Springer

State Representative, District 57

Richard Hayes

Matthew Poole

Matthew E. Haines

State Representative, District 63 

Ben Bumgarner

Jake Collier

Nick Sanders

Jeff Younger

State Representative, District 64

Andy Hopper

Lynn Stucky

State Representative, District 65 

Peyton Inge

Kronda Thimesch

Robert Cooksey

State Representative, District 106 

Jared Patterson

Justice, Court of Appeals District 2, Place 3

Elizabeth Kerr

District Judge, 158th Judicial District 

Steve Burgess

District Judge, 211th Judicial District

Brody Shanklin

District Judge, 367th Judicial District

Brent Hill

Theresa Blake Goline

Jason Edward Niehaus

District Judge, 467th Judicial District 

Derbha Jones

Criminal District Attorney Denton County

Paul Johnson

County Judge 

Andy Eads

Judge, County Court at Law No. 1 

Kimberly McCary

Judge, County Court at Law No. 2

Robert Ramirez

Judge, County Criminal Court No. 1

Lauri Ragland

Judge, County Criminal Court No. 2

Susan Piel

Judge, County Criminal Court No. 3

Forrest C. Beadle

Judge, County Criminal Court No. 4

Chance Oliver

Judge, County Criminal Court No. 5

Coby Waddill

Judge, County Probate Court

David Jahn

District Clerk

David Trantham

County Clerk

Juli Luke

County Treasurer

Cindy Yeatts Brown

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2

Dan Stricklin

Rob Altman

Kevin Falconer

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4

Dianne Edmondson

Michael Armstrong

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1

Alan Wheeler

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2

James R. DePiazza

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 3

James Kerbow

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4

Harris Hughey

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 5

Mike Oglesby

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 6

Blanca Oliver

County Chair

Brent Hagenbuch

Republican Proposition 1

In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.

Republican Proposition 2

Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.

Republican Proposition 3

Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.

Republican Proposition 4

Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.

Republican Proposition 5

Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.

Republican Proposition 6

The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.

Republican Proposition 7

Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.

Republican Proposition 8

Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.

Republican Proposition 9

Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.

Republican Proposition 10

Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!