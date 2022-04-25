For a full list of contests in Denton County, visit votedenton.com.
STATE OF TEXAS
Constitutional Amendment Election
Proposition 1: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.
For
Against
Proposition 2: The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.
For
Against
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
DENTON ISD
Trustee, Place 3
Amy Bundgus
Douglas J. Chadwick
Trustee, Place 4
Andrew C. English
Mia Price
Trustee, Place 5
Charles R. Stafford
Charlie Stinson
ARGYLE ISD
Trustee, Place 6
Andrew Hering
Matthew Slaton
Trustee, Place 7
Natalie Martinez Long
Nick Reynolds
Joshua Westrom
Proposition A: The issuance of $221,085,000 of bonds by the Argyle Independent School District for school facilities and the purchase of land, buses and vehicles and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
Proposition B: The issuance of $26,915,000 of bonds by the Argyle Independent School District for a new football stadium at Argyle High School in Canyon Falls and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
Proposition C: The issuance of $19,885,000 of bonds by the Argyle Independent School District for a new indoor activities center at argyle high school in Canyon Falls and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
Aubrey ISD
Proposition A: The issuance of $354,000,000 of bonds by the Aubrey Independent School District for school facilities and the purchase of land therefor and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
Proposition B: The issuance of $31,900,000 of bonds by the Aubrey Independent School District for an indoor multipurpose facility, practice fields, and tennis courts and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
KRUM ISD
Trustee
Vote for none, one or two
Dan Reed
Kaci Cook
Dylan Sapata
Michael Paul
Nick Vincent
Sue Real
Proposition A: The issuance of $244,700,000 of bonds by the Krum Independent School District for school facilities and necessary sites for school facilities, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
Proposition B: The issuance of $30,300,000 of bonds by the Krum Independent School District for stadium facilities and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
LAKE DALLAS ISD
Trustee, Place 3
Aaron Appleby
Ginger Collier
Trustee, Place 4
Scott Baird
Nikki Carlisle
Trustee, Place 7
Bruce Smith
Carlos Ortiz
LITTLE ELM ISD
Trustee, Place 6
Earl R Levingston Jr.
Mary Watkins
Trustee, Place 7
G. David Montemayor
Proposition A: The issuance of $398,500,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the District, including renovation and equipment of Little Elm High School, a new middle school, and new elementary schools, and for the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and for the purchase of new school buses, and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase. Required statement for all school district bond propositions pursuant to Section 45.003, Texas Education Code.
For
Against
PONDER ISD
Trustee, Place 6
Melissa Stary
Shawn Wilkinson
Trustee, Place 7
Sara Holloway-Hunton
Justin Morris
SANGER ISD
Trustee, Place 4
Debbie Reaves
Jesse Hunter
Trustee, Place 5
Lisa Cody
Trustee, Place 7 (1-year unexpired term)
Bruce Elsey
Proposition A: The issuance of $130,000,000 of bonds by the Sanger Independent School District for school facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
CITIES AND TOWNS
CITY OF DENTON
Council member, Place 5
Brandon Chase McGee
Daniel Clanton
Council member, Place 6
Amber Briggle
Chris Watts
Mayor, Place 7
Paul Meltzer
Gerard Hudspeth
TOWN OF ARGYLE
Council, Place 1
Gordon Baethge
Brian Darnell
Council, Place 3
Sherri Myers
Council, Place 5
Ashlee Rivers
Rick Bradford
Proposition A: The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the Town of Argyle at the rate of one-half of one percent (0.50%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.
For
Against
Proposition B: Whether the Town of Argyle Crime and Control and Prevention District should be continued for fifteen (15) years and the Crime Control and Prevention District Sales Tax should be continued for fifteen (15) years.
For
Against
TOWN OF BARTONVILLE
Mayor
Jaclyn Carrington
Bridget Melson
Council member, Place 2
Matt Chapman
Rachel Neese
Council member, Place 4
Keith Crandall
TOWN OF COPPER CANYON
Council member, Place 1
Steven Hill
Council member, Place 3
Rudy Castillo
Timothy Larson
Council member, Place 5
Catherine Vexler
Chase Lybbert
CITY OF CORINTH
Proposition A: Three Year Council Term; An amendment to Article I, Section 1.01, Article III, Sections 3.01, 3.04, and Article VII, Sections 7.04, and 7.05 of the City of Corinth Home Rule Charter providing that the Council which consists of five (5) Councilmembers, each elected to occupy a Place, and a Mayor, shall all be elected at large for staggered terms of three (3) years each; providing that beginning with the May, 2023 election, the terms of office for the Mayor and Council Place 5 shall be three (3) years each and continuously thereafter, each shall have terms of three (3) years; providing that beginning with the May 2023 election, the term of office for the Council Place 2 shall be for two (2) years and continuously thereafter, Place 2 shall have a term of three (3) years; providing that beginning with the May, 2024 election, the terms of office for Council Place 1 and Council Place 4 shall be three (3) years each and continuously thereafter, each shall have terms of three (3) years; providing that beginning with the May 2024 election, the term of office for the Council Place 1 shall be for one (1) year and continuously thereafter, Place 1 shall have a term of three (3) years; providing that candidates who receive a majority of votes cast for a Place or for the Mayoral seat shall be declared elected and requiring a special election in the event a candidate fails to receive a majority of the votes cast at an election; providing for the automatic resignation if the Mayor or a Council member files to become a candidate for another public office; providing that a vacancy in the office of the Mayor or Councilmember shall be filled by special election held within 120 days after a vacancy occurs and that such term of office shall be for the remainder of the vacated; providing that in the event a vacancy occurs on the City Council and the remainder of the unexpired term is 12 months or less, the Council may fill that vacancy by majority vote; removing the reference to “plurality” vote as a basis for election to office; and providing terms for a runoff election in the event of a tie or lack of a majority vote.
For
Against
Proposition B: Mayor Pro Tem; An amendment to Article III, Section 3.01 adding Section 3.01(F) providing that the City Council shall take action to appoint one of its members to serve as Mayor Pro Tem in accordance with the terms of a written policy adopted by the City Council; providing that such appointment shall occur at the first regular meeting after each general election for office; and providing that the Mayor Pro Tem shall perform the duties of the Mayor in the absence or disability of the Mayor.
For
Against
TOWN OF CROSS ROADS
Mayor
Bobby Phillips
T. Lynn Tompkins, Jr.
Town Council
Vote for none, one or two
Jim E. Riley
Greg Gaalema
Mady Killfoil
Kay Neubauer
TOWN OF DOUBLE OAK
Council member
Vote for none, one, two or three
Timothy Bologna
Connie Schoenrade
Billie Garrett
Jean Hillyer
Patrick Johnson
TOWN OF FLOWER MOUND
Council member, Place 1
Carol A. Kyer
Adam Schiestel
Council member, Place 3
Robbie Cox
Brian Taylor
CITY OF HIGHLAND VILLAGE
Mayor
Daniel H. Jaworski
Barbara Fleming
City Council, Place 2
Jon Kixmiller
City Council, Place 4
Kevin Cox
Shawn Nelson
Ray David
City Council, Place 6
Robert A. Fiester
CITY OF KRUM
Proposition A: Adoption of the proposed Home Rule Charter.
For
Against
TOWN OF LITTLE ELM
Council member, Place 1
Elizabeth W. Hopkins
Jamell Johnson
Dmitry Kaplun
Council member, District 2
Brian Rawlins
Tony Singh
Council member, District 4
Lisa Norman
TOWN OF NORTHLAKE
Council member, Place 1
Rena Hardeman
Robert Keeker
Council member, Place 2
Michael C. Ganz
Council member, Place 3
Brian G. Montini
CITY OF OAK POINT
City Council
Vote for none, one, two or three
Scott Dufford
Nancy Tremblay
Robert Burke
John Lusk
Tiffany Maciejack
Kirk Hawrysio
Mark Boler
Proposition A: Approving the reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Oak Point at the rate of one-fourth of one percent (1/4%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.
For
Against
CITY OF PILOT POINT
Mayor
Brian Ingram
Matt McIlravy
Elisa “B” Beasley
Council member, Place 4
Elizabeth Jones
Council member, Place 6
Andrew Ambrosio
TOWN OF PONDER
Proposition A: The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the Town of Ponder, Texas at the rate of one-quarter of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of the municipal streets.
For
Against
CITY OF ROANOKE
Charter Amendment Proposition A: Shall Section 3.04(1) of the City Home-Rule Charter, entitled “Mayor and Mayor Pro-Tem” be amended to authorize the Mayor to vote on all matters coming before the City Council?
Yes
No
Charter Amendment Proposition B: Shall Section 3.05(4) of the City Home-Rule Charter, entitled “Vacancies, Forfeiture and Filling of Vacancies” be amended to provide that if there is a vacancy in the office of Mayor when less than twelve (12) months remains in the unexpired term, the remaining City Council members may appoint one of its members by majority vote of City Council to serve the remainder of said term?
Yes
No
Charter Amendment Proposition C: Shall Section 3.05(5) of the City Home-Rule Charter, entitled “Vacancies, Forfeiture and Filling of Vacancies” be amended to provide that if there is a vacancy in the office of a Council Member when less than twelve (12) months remains in the unexpired term, the remaining City Council members may appoint an individual by majority vote of City Council to serve the remainder of said term?
Yes
No
Roanoke Community and Economic Development Corporation Proposition D: The termination of the Roanoke Community and Economic Development Corporation, a Type B economic development corporation and local sales and use tax at a rate of one-half of one percent, contingent upon the eligible voters of the proposed City of Roanoke Crime Control and Prevention District, which comprises the City of Roanoke, Texas, approving a ballot proposition authorizing the creation of the City of Roanoke Crime Control and Prevention District dedicated to crime reduction programs and the adoption of a proposed local sales and use tax at a rate of one-half of one percent.”
For
Against
Crime Control and Prevention District Proposition E: The creation of the City of Roanoke Crime Control and Prevention District dedicated to crime reduction programs and the adoption of a proposed local sales and use tax at a rate of one-half of one percent, contingent upon the eligible voters of the City of Roanoke, Texas, approving a ballot proposition to repeal the Type B economic development sales tax, at the rate of one-half of one percent, authorized by Chapter 505 of the Texas Local Government Code.
For
Against
CITY OF SANGER
Mayor
Jeffrey W. Jarecke
Thomas Muir
Council member, Place 2
Gary Bilyeu
Council member, Place 4
Allen Chick
TOWN OF SHADY SHORES
Alderman, Place 1
Mike Linett
Jeff Belton
Alderman, Place 4
Phil Robertson
Bill Krueger
Bill Emsoff
Alderman, Place 5
Marcel Batoon
Charles Grimes
Henry Schendel
SPECIAL DISTRICTS
BELMONT FRESH WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT NO. 1
Supervisors
Vote for none, one, two or three
Thomas G. Wiggins
Brian Genjian
Jeff Riggs
Guinn Walker Phillips
Matthew James Befort
Kendall Johnson
Patricia Willhite
BELMONT FRESH WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT NO. 2
Proposition A: The issuance of $10,620,000 bonds for waterworks system and sanitary sewer system facilities and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such bonds.
For
Against
Proposition B: The issuance of $30,195,000 bonds for roads and improvements in aid thereof
and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such bonds. For
Against
Proposition C: The issuance of $10,620,000 bonds for refunding waterworks system and sanitary sewer system facilities bonds (including refunding bonds issued therefor) and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such refunding bonds.
For
Against
Proposition D: The issuance of $30,195,000 bonds for refunding road bonds (including refunding bonds issued therefor) and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such refunding bonds.
For
Against
DENTON COUNTY FRESH WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT NO. 6
Directors
Vote for none, one or two
Max Miller
Edwin F. Veiga
Donna Robichaux
DENTON COUNTY FRESH WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT NO. 7
Directors
Vote for none, one or two
David Ware
Robert A. Hicks
Trippy Saxton
DENTON COUNTY FRESH WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT NO. 10
Directors
Vote for none, one or two
Rob Adams
Robert Tague
Michael Perry
Scott Bollig
DENTON COUNTY FRESH WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT NO. 10
Proposition A: The provisions of the Artesia Fire Protection Plan and Interlocal Cooperation Agreement for Fire Protection Services, implementation of the Artesia Fire Protection Plan, and assessment and collection of fees and charges for fire protection services.
For
Against
FRISCO WEST WATER CONTROL AND IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT
Directors
Vote for none, one, two or three
Ryan Datson
Patrick F. Larue
Chris Peterson
Sumit Rekhi
Dedi Wood
Dean Cardwell
LAKE CITIES MUNICIPAL UTILITY AUTHORITY
Place 2
Tom Rufer
Raymond Dickey