For a full list of contests in Denton County, visit votedenton.com.

STATE OF TEXAS

Constitutional Amendment Election

Proposition 1: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.

For

Against

Proposition 2: The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.

For

Against

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

DENTON ISD

Trustee, Place 3

Amy Bundgus

Douglas J. Chadwick

Trustee, Place 4

Andrew C. English

Mia Price

Trustee, Place 5

Charles R. Stafford

Charlie Stinson

ARGYLE ISD

Trustee, Place 6

Andrew Hering

Matthew Slaton

Trustee, Place 7

Natalie Martinez Long

Nick Reynolds

Joshua Westrom

Proposition A: The issuance of $221,085,000 of bonds by the Argyle Independent School District for school facilities and the purchase of land, buses and vehicles and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Proposition B: The issuance of $26,915,000 of bonds by the Argyle Independent School District for a new football stadium at Argyle High School in Canyon Falls and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Proposition C: The issuance of $19,885,000 of bonds by the Argyle Independent School District for a new indoor activities center at argyle high school in Canyon Falls and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Aubrey ISD

Proposition A: The issuance of $354,000,000 of bonds by the Aubrey Independent School District for school facilities and the purchase of land therefor and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Proposition B: The issuance of $31,900,000 of bonds by the Aubrey Independent School District for an indoor multipurpose facility, practice fields, and tennis courts and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

KRUM ISD

Trustee

Vote for none, one or two

Dan Reed

Kaci Cook

Dylan Sapata

Michael Paul

Nick Vincent

Sue Real

Proposition A: The issuance of $244,700,000 of bonds by the Krum Independent School District for school facilities and necessary sites for school facilities, and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

Proposition B: The issuance of $30,300,000 of bonds by the Krum Independent School District for stadium facilities and the imposition of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

LAKE DALLAS ISD

Trustee, Place 3

Aaron Appleby

Ginger Collier

Trustee, Place 4

Scott Baird

Nikki Carlisle

Trustee, Place 7

Bruce Smith

Carlos Ortiz

LITTLE ELM ISD

Trustee, Place 6

Earl R Levingston Jr.

Mary Watkins

Trustee, Place 7

G. David Montemayor

Proposition A: The issuance of $398,500,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the District, including renovation and equipment of Little Elm High School, a new middle school, and new elementary schools, and for the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and for the purchase of new school buses, and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds. This is a property tax increase. Required statement for all school district bond propositions pursuant to Section 45.003, Texas Education Code.

For

Against

PONDER ISD

Trustee, Place 6

Melissa Stary

Shawn Wilkinson

Trustee, Place 7

Sara Holloway-Hunton

Justin Morris

SANGER ISD

Trustee, Place 4

Debbie Reaves

Jesse Hunter

Trustee, Place 5

Lisa Cody

Trustee, Place 7 (1-year unexpired term)

Bruce Elsey

Proposition A: The issuance of $130,000,000 of bonds by the Sanger Independent School District for school facilities and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

CITIES AND TOWNS

CITY OF DENTON

Council member, Place 5

Brandon Chase McGee

Daniel Clanton

Council member, Place 6

Amber Briggle

Chris Watts

Mayor, Place 7

Paul Meltzer

Gerard Hudspeth

TOWN OF ARGYLE

Council, Place 1

Gordon Baethge

Brian Darnell

Council, Place 3

Sherri Myers

Council, Place 5

Ashlee Rivers

Rick Bradford

Proposition A: The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the Town of Argyle at the rate of one-half of one percent (0.50%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.

For

Against

Proposition B: Whether the Town of Argyle Crime and Control and Prevention District should be continued for fifteen (15) years and the Crime Control and Prevention District Sales Tax should be continued for fifteen (15) years.

For

Against

TOWN OF BARTONVILLE

Mayor

Jaclyn Carrington

Bridget Melson

Council member, Place 2

Matt Chapman

Rachel Neese

Council member, Place 4

Keith Crandall

TOWN OF COPPER CANYON

Council member, Place 1

Steven Hill

Council member, Place 3

Rudy Castillo

Timothy Larson

Council member, Place 5

Catherine Vexler

Chase Lybbert

CITY OF CORINTH

Proposition A: Three Year Council Term; An amendment to Article I, Section 1.01, Article III, Sections 3.01, 3.04, and Article VII, Sections 7.04, and 7.05 of the City of Corinth Home Rule Charter providing that the Council which consists of five (5) Councilmembers, each elected to occupy a Place, and a Mayor, shall all be elected at large for staggered terms of three (3) years each; providing that beginning with the May, 2023 election, the terms of office for the Mayor and Council Place 5 shall be three (3) years each and continuously thereafter, each shall have terms of three (3) years; providing that beginning with the May 2023 election, the term of office for the Council Place 2 shall be for two (2) years and continuously thereafter, Place 2 shall have a term of three (3) years; providing that beginning with the May, 2024 election, the terms of office for Council Place 1 and Council Place 4 shall be three (3) years each and continuously thereafter, each shall have terms of three (3) years; providing that beginning with the May 2024 election, the term of office for the Council Place 1 shall be for one (1) year and continuously thereafter, Place 1 shall have a term of three (3) years; providing that candidates who receive a majority of votes cast for a Place or for the Mayoral seat shall be declared elected and requiring a special election in the event a candidate fails to receive a majority of the votes cast at an election; providing for the automatic resignation if the Mayor or a Council member files to become a candidate for another public office; providing that a vacancy in the office of the Mayor or Councilmember shall be filled by special election held within 120 days after a vacancy occurs and that such term of office shall be for the remainder of the vacated; providing that in the event a vacancy occurs on the City Council and the remainder of the unexpired term is 12 months or less, the Council may fill that vacancy by majority vote; removing the reference to “plurality” vote as a basis for election to office; and providing terms for a runoff election in the event of a tie or lack of a majority vote.

For

Against

Proposition B: Mayor Pro Tem; An amendment to Article III, Section 3.01 adding Section 3.01(F) providing that the City Council shall take action to appoint one of its members to serve as Mayor Pro Tem in accordance with the terms of a written policy adopted by the City Council; providing that such appointment shall occur at the first regular meeting after each general election for office; and providing that the Mayor Pro Tem shall perform the duties of the Mayor in the absence or disability of the Mayor.

For

Against

TOWN OF CROSS ROADS

Mayor

Bobby Phillips

T. Lynn Tompkins, Jr.

Town Council

Vote for none, one or two

Jim E. Riley

Greg Gaalema

Mady Killfoil

Kay Neubauer

TOWN OF DOUBLE OAK

Council member

Vote for none, one, two or three

Timothy Bologna

Connie Schoenrade

Billie Garrett

Jean Hillyer

Patrick Johnson

TOWN OF FLOWER MOUND

Council member, Place 1

Carol A. Kyer

Adam Schiestel

Council member, Place 3

Robbie Cox

Brian Taylor

CITY OF HIGHLAND VILLAGE

Mayor

Daniel H. Jaworski

Barbara Fleming

City Council, Place 2

Jon Kixmiller

City Council, Place 4

Kevin Cox

Shawn Nelson

Ray David

City Council, Place 6

Robert A. Fiester

CITY OF KRUM

Proposition A: Adoption of the proposed Home Rule Charter.

For

Against

TOWN OF LITTLE ELM

Council member, Place 1

Elizabeth W. Hopkins

Jamell Johnson

Dmitry Kaplun

Council member, District 2

Brian Rawlins

Tony Singh

Council member, District 4

Lisa Norman

TOWN OF NORTHLAKE

Council member, Place 1

Rena Hardeman

Robert Keeker

Council member, Place 2

Michael C. Ganz

Council member, Place 3

Brian G. Montini

CITY OF OAK POINT

City Council

Vote for none, one, two or three

Scott Dufford

Nancy Tremblay

Robert Burke

John Lusk

Tiffany Maciejack

Kirk Hawrysio

Mark Boler

Proposition A: Approving the reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Oak Point at the rate of one-fourth of one percent (1/4%) to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.

For

Against

CITY OF PILOT POINT

Mayor

Brian Ingram

Matt McIlravy

Elisa “B” Beasley

Council member, Place 4

Elizabeth Jones

Council member, Place 6

Andrew Ambrosio

TOWN OF PONDER

Proposition A: The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the Town of Ponder, Texas at the rate of one-quarter of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of the municipal streets.

For

Against

CITY OF ROANOKE

Charter Amendment Proposition A: Shall Section 3.04(1) of the City Home-Rule Charter, entitled “Mayor and Mayor Pro-Tem” be amended to authorize the Mayor to vote on all matters coming before the City Council?

Yes

No

Charter Amendment Proposition B: Shall Section 3.05(4) of the City Home-Rule Charter, entitled “Vacancies, Forfeiture and Filling of Vacancies” be amended to provide that if there is a vacancy in the office of Mayor when less than twelve (12) months remains in the unexpired term, the remaining City Council members may appoint one of its members by majority vote of City Council to serve the remainder of said term?

Yes

No

Charter Amendment Proposition C: Shall Section 3.05(5) of the City Home-Rule Charter, entitled “Vacancies, Forfeiture and Filling of Vacancies” be amended to provide that if there is a vacancy in the office of a Council Member when less than twelve (12) months remains in the unexpired term, the remaining City Council members may appoint an individual by majority vote of City Council to serve the remainder of said term?

Yes

No

Roanoke Community and Economic Development Corporation Proposition D: The termination of the Roanoke Community and Economic Development Corporation, a Type B economic development corporation and local sales and use tax at a rate of one-half of one percent, contingent upon the eligible voters of the proposed City of Roanoke Crime Control and Prevention District, which comprises the City of Roanoke, Texas, approving a ballot proposition authorizing the creation of the City of Roanoke Crime Control and Prevention District dedicated to crime reduction programs and the adoption of a proposed local sales and use tax at a rate of one-half of one percent.”

For

Against

Crime Control and Prevention District Proposition E: The creation of the City of Roanoke Crime Control and Prevention District dedicated to crime reduction programs and the adoption of a proposed local sales and use tax at a rate of one-half of one percent, contingent upon the eligible voters of the City of Roanoke, Texas, approving a ballot proposition to repeal the Type B economic development sales tax, at the rate of one-half of one percent, authorized by Chapter 505 of the Texas Local Government Code.

For

Against

CITY OF SANGER

Mayor

Jeffrey W. Jarecke

Thomas Muir

Council member, Place 2

Gary Bilyeu

Council member, Place 4

Allen Chick

TOWN OF SHADY SHORES

Alderman, Place 1

Mike Linett

Jeff Belton

Alderman, Place 4

Phil Robertson

Bill Krueger

Bill Emsoff

Alderman, Place 5

Marcel Batoon

Charles Grimes

Henry Schendel

SPECIAL DISTRICTS

BELMONT FRESH WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT NO. 1

Supervisors

Vote for none, one, two or three

Thomas G. Wiggins

Brian Genjian

Jeff Riggs

Guinn Walker Phillips

Matthew James Befort

Kendall Johnson

Patricia Willhite

BELMONT FRESH WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT NO. 2

Proposition A: The issuance of $10,620,000 bonds for waterworks system and sanitary sewer system facilities and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such bonds.

For

Against

Proposition B: The issuance of $30,195,000 bonds for roads and improvements in aid thereof

and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such bonds. For

Against

Proposition C: The issuance of $10,620,000 bonds for refunding waterworks system and sanitary sewer system facilities bonds (including refunding bonds issued therefor) and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such refunding bonds.

For

Against

Proposition D: The issuance of $30,195,000 bonds for refunding road bonds (including refunding bonds issued therefor) and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on such refunding bonds.

For

Against

DENTON COUNTY FRESH WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT NO. 6

Directors

Vote for none, one or two

Max Miller

Edwin F. Veiga

Donna Robichaux

DENTON COUNTY FRESH WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT NO. 7

Directors

Vote for none, one or two

David Ware

Robert A. Hicks

Trippy Saxton

DENTON COUNTY FRESH WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT NO. 10

Directors

Vote for none, one or two

Rob Adams

Robert Tague

Michael Perry

Scott Bollig

DENTON COUNTY FRESH WATER SUPPLY DISTRICT NO. 10

Proposition A: The provisions of the Artesia Fire Protection Plan and Interlocal Cooperation Agreement for Fire Protection Services, implementation of the Artesia Fire Protection Plan, and assessment and collection of fees and charges for fire protection services.

For

Against

FRISCO WEST WATER CONTROL AND IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

Directors

Vote for none, one, two or three

Ryan Datson

Patrick F. Larue

Chris Peterson

Sumit Rekhi

Dedi Wood

Dean Cardwell

LAKE CITIES MUNICIPAL UTILITY AUTHORITY

Place 2

Tom Rufer

Raymond Dickey

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!