Periods of freezing drizzle this evening...with freezing rain developing late. Some icing possible. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Updated: February 23, 2022 @ 4:41 pm
U.S. Representative, District 4
Iro Omere
U.S. Representative, District 13
Kathleen Brown
U.S. Representative, District 32
Colin Allred
Governor
Michael Cooper
Beto O'Rourke
Rich Wakeland
Inocencio "Inno" Barrientez
Joy Diaz
Lieutenant Governor
Michelle Beckley
Mike Collier
Carla Brailey
Attorney General
Lee Merritt
S. "Tbone" Raynor
Joe Jaworski
Mike Fields
Rochelle Mercedes Garza
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Tim Mahoney
Janet T. Dudding
Angel Luis Vega
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Michael Lange
Jay Kleberg
Sandragrace Martinez
Jinny Suh
Commissioner of Agriculture
Susan Hays
Ed Ireson
Railroad Commissioner
Luke Warford
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Erin A Nowell
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Amanda Reichek
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
Julia Maldonado
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Dana Huffman
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Robert Johnson
Member, State Board of Education, District 12
Alex Cornwallis
Roberto Velasco
Member, State Board of Education, District 14
Tracy Fisher
State Senator, District 12
Ferdi Mongo
Francine Ly
State Representative, District 63
H. Denise Wooten
State Representative, District 65
Brittney Verdell
Justice, Court of Appeals District 2, Place 3
Delonia A. Watson
County Judge
Fabian Thomas
County Clerk
Angela Brewer
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2
Trent Teague
Diana Weitzel
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 1
Olivia Jeffers
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 2
Stephanie Gardella
Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 6
Chris Lopez
County Chair
Delia Parker-Mims
