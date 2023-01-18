U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found more than $7.5 million of marijuana Saturday at the Texas border hidden in a most unlikely place: a shipment of cotton candy.
The drugs were discovered at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, according to a statement from the agency. Considered the most important truck crossing on the U.S.-Mexico border, the bridge connects Texas with Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.
Officials say a CBP officer stopped a Freightliner tractor-trailer carrying a commercial shipment of cotton candy for additional inspection.
Following a search by drug-sniffing dogs and a nonintrusive inspection system, officers discovered more than 3,300 pounds of marijuana tucked inside the blue spun sugar.
No arrests have been made, an agency spokesman said, and Homeland Security agents in San Antonio are investigating the seizure.
This is not the first time officers have found drugs in an unexpected place.
A Dallas man was sentenced to life in prison last year after accepting $3.7 million worth of methamphetamine concealed in cauliflower.
In August, CBP officers in Laredo uncovered $11.8 million worth of cocaine hidden in a shipment of baby wipes on the Laredo–Colombia Solidarity International Bridge.
And in April, officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized more than $35 million in methamphetamine in a commercial truck hauling strawberry purée.