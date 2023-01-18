U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found more than $7.5 million of marijuana Saturday at the Texas border hidden in a most unlikely place: a shipment of cotton candy.

The drugs were discovered at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, according to a statement from the agency. Considered the most important truck crossing on the U.S.-Mexico border, the bridge connects Texas with Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

