Wynona June McSween passed away on February 1, 2023. She was born in Tulia, Texas, to Roy and Leo Bell, June 11, 1931. June graduated from Tulia High School at the age of 16. Shortly after, she moved to Denton, Texas, to attend TWU. Two years later, while attending college, she met the love of her life, Harold Dean “Buddy” McSween. They were married and lived on a cattle ranch in Argyle, Texas. June was very active in her community. She was a devoted member of the Argyle First Baptist Church, president of the Argyle PTA, and member of the Argyle Women’s Club. June and Buddy had two sons, Roger and Chris McSween. She always loved country living, helping with the raising of the cattle, feeding, and hay hauling. She enjoyed dancing and getting together with friends to play 42. June was a devoted mother, providing the best education and support for her two sons. In 1990, Buddy retired from ranching, and the two of them moved to Aubrey, Texas, near Lake Ray Roberts, where Buddy took up welding and barn building. June and Buddy celebrated 67 years of marriage before Buddy’s passing.
June was preceded in death by her loving husband, Buddy; her mother and father, Leo and Roy Bell; her grandson, Roy Thomas McSween; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, R.C. and Lovie McSween; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Colin and Caroline McSween; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bruce and Clara Coates; her brother-in-law, Ray Lagleder; and many dear friends.
June leaves behind her two sons, Roger and Chris; her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth McSween; Chris’s fiancée, Nancy Hernandez; granddaughter, Morgen, and husband, Jeremy, and great grandson, Jesse Beeman; granddaughter, Stephanie Hamby, and great granddaughters, Jessica and Jasmine Sanchez; sisters-in-law, Jean McSween and Mary Lagleder; and several nephews and their spouses.
June was like Will Rogers: she never met a person she didn’t like, and she touched the lives of many people. She is gone to be in the arms of the Lord and be reunited with her handsome cowboy. She will be missed.
A visitation will be held at the DeBerry Funeral Home on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM.