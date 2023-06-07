Wilma Love Davis, 75, of Argyle, Texas passed away April 23, 2023, in Denton, Texas. She was born January 6, 1948, in Lakin, Kansas to parents Dale and Thelma Love Frazee. She was the youngest of four siblings. She cherished her fond memories on the farm with her family. On September 27, 1964, she married Max Davis, they had two children: Troy and Larry Davis. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who always put her family first. Her love and support for them were immeasurable.
Her hobbies included gardening, flowers, and family genealogy. It was from this research she discovered her pioneering and patriotic lineage that led to her becoming a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She took great pride knowing her ancestral roots went back to the earliest settlers in southwestern Kansas, back when it was the “Great Prairie”.
Wilma was a strong woman of God, her faith was an integral part of her life. She volunteered her time to various mission trips, including a trip to China and Mardi Gras in New Orleans.
Wilma is survived by her husband of 59 years, Max Davis; her two sons, Troy and wife Diane Davis of Argyle, Texas and sons Tristan and Trevor; Larry and wife Teresa Davis of Prosper, Texas and daughter Alexandra (Lexie); two sisters Ada Briggs and Fern Houck of Cimarron, KS; and one brother, Ralph and wife Carol Frazee of Ulysses, KS. We are comforted to know she is healed, whole and in Heaven with her loved ones.
A celebration of life service will be held in her hometown of Ulysses, Kansas, June 17, 11:30 at Bear Creek Coffee, private banquet room, located at 107 N. Baughman St, Ulysses, KS. 67880. Please have any floral arrangements sent to Bear Creek Coffee.