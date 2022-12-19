William “Tom” Robison, Jr. passed away in his home in Tombstone Arizona on November 22, 2022. While his life’s journey was not an easy one, his family and loved ones will always remember him as a passionate artist, poet, and truth-seeker. Tom often used his art and writing to explore his relationships with family, friends, spirituality, and the bi-polar disorder he was diagnosed with in his adult life. Tom challenged the status quo through his impressive intellect and penchant for words. He preferred to engage in meaningful discussions over small talk and it was clear the friendships he most cherished were with those who met him with curiosity and lack of judgment. Tom was a talented harmonica player who could impress with his spontaneous and joyous songs. Raised in Denton Texas, Tom spent much of his life moving throughout Arkansas and California before settling in Arizona for his final years. Like many with bi-polar disorder he struggled to find a treatment that would allow him to maintain his creative spark while also managing some of the most painful symptoms. The decisions he made in regards to his treatment were an attempt to make meaning of his life and to continue creating and using his art as a modality towards healing. Tom was father to two daughters, Aleta Diana Carroll (Robison), and Beth Robison. While distance prevented the deep connection he wished for, his oldest daughter will always hold dear the childhood memories of harmonica playing, painting, “flying to the moon,” pancake breakfasts, and warm milk. Tom was predeceased by his father, William Thomas Robison, and mother Betty Robison. Regardless of where his travels brought him his mother stayed a consistent point of contact and provided him with stability and support. In health he spoke lovingly of their connection. In addition to his daughters Tom is survived by two granddaughters, Vallory and Ayla, and his siblings Cathy Miller (Robison), David Robison, and Kim Goss (Robison). If you wish to honor Tom’s memory through a donation please consider Native American Rights Fund (NARF), an organization that protects Native American rights, resources and lifeways, something Tom felt very passionate about. NARF Donation Form, Native American Rights Fund