William Thomas Atkins, SR

William Thomas “Tom” Atkins, Sr. passed away peacefully on January 26, 2023, in Lewisville, Texas with his son, Chad Atkins, at his side. He was born on March 23, 1942, in Lawton Oklahoma to the late Dr. Paul Newman Sebastian Atkins, Jr. and Margaret Martin Atkins.
Tom grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, attended Subiaco Academy in Subiaco, Arkansas and graduated from Central High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Tom went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps and later spent his career as a successful life insurance salesman with various companies. He moved to Denton, Texas in May 1968, and lived there until his final days. Tom attended the Immaculate Conception Church and later St. Mark’s Church, coached his children in YMCA sports, and was active in the Indian Guides program. He enjoyed playing golf, loved the sea, and his favorite place to travel to was Galveston, Texas. Tom deeply loved all of his children and grandchildren.
Tom was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth, and his brothers, Paul Atkins III of Sapulpa, Oklahoma and Jack Atkins of Sapulpa, Oklahoma. He is survived by his sisters, Susan Atkins and partner Crystal Weathers of the United States Virgin Islands, Mary Atkins and husband Rick Griffin of Eugene, Oregon, and Patricia Atkins of Eugene, Oregon, together with his children, Derek Atkins and wife Neo Lai Kein of Singapore, Chad Atkins and wife Angie of Seaside, Florida, and Wil Atkins and wife Tiana of Flower Mound, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ashton Rosen, Beck Atkins, Kyle Atkins, Caleb Atkins, Harper Atkins, and Hudson Atkins.
A Celebration of Life ceremony for Tom will be held at Redeemer Church of Denton, located at 1404 N. Corinth Street, Suite 301, Corinth, Texas, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 9:30 AM with the Reverend Micah Caswell officiating. All are invited to join nearby at the Travelers Cantina, 1400 N. Corinth Street, afterwards to visit or to eat lunch. Tom loved Mexican food.