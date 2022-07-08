William Malmer, 81, of Denton passed away at his home on July 6, 2022.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois to William and Barbara (Carlson) Malmer on February 2, 1941.
He enjoyed the outdoors; especially fishing, camping, sports and woodcrafts. He also spent many years volunteering for Liberty Christian School football and was very involved in church activities at Friendship Church in Denton, Texas. He was a strong supporter of the Denton Community Market and participated as a vendor with his two sons for 10 years.
He is survived by his children, daughters Kim Ortolani and husband, Bill, of Cross Roads, Texas; and Bonnie Rodriguez of Frisco, Texas; sons, Tim Malmer and wife Lesley, of Little Elm, Texas; and Billy Malmer of Denton, Texas; Theo and Karen Kouassi and family of Little Elm, Texas; his grandchildren, Joseph Ortolani and wife Elaine, of Denton, Texas; Jacob Ortolani and wife Madison of Aubrey, Texas; Lauren Clemons and husband Daniel, Lexi Henry, Linsey Rodriguez, Leia Rodriguez, and London Rodriguez all of Frisco, Texas; Ethan Malmer, Brandon Malmer, and Katelyn Malmer all of Little Elm, Texas; and Jeremy Malmer of Sherman, Texas; his three great-grandchildren, Carson Henry, Lily Clemons and Jillian Ortolani; and his sister, Diana June Heim of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Kay Malmer, his mother and father, and brother, George Walter Malmer.
Visitation is on Monday, July 11, 2022 from 9:30am until 10:30am at Friendship Church in Denton, Texas. Funeral services will be held at the church following the visitation at 10:30am. Interment will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton, Texas.