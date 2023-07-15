William “Bill” Travis Foxworth passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the age of 75. He had a stroke while at Ascension Seton Hospital in Austin, Texas and died peacefully surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Galveston, Texas on October 8, 1947, to Woodrow “Jack” W. Foxworth and Virginia Mary Wenske Foxworth.
Bill was raised in LaMarque, Texas and graduated from LaMarque High School in 1966 where he played the trumpet, baritone, and french horn in the band. He also held a state record in track, was the Junior Class Vice President, and the National Treasurer of the American Industrial Arts Student Association (AIASA). He went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State University, a Master’s degree in Accounting from The University of Houston-Clear Lake and received his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license in 1992. He also took classes at the Divinity program at Abilene Christian College. After several years of working at Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas, and the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, Texas, Bill moved to Austin, Texas where he owned and operated his own accounting firm.
In June 1969, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Linda Evans of Texas City, Texas and together they raised their daughter, Tanya Renee Foxworth Ming until their marriage ended in 1980. While working at Texas Women’s University in Denton, Texas, a unique situation led Bill to the office of Karen Elizabeth Kristoferson. After what started as an awkward meeting, Karen and Bill were married in February 1986. They welcomed a daughter, Briana Elizabeth Foxworth, in 1991 and shared many memories and love for the past 37 years.
Bill lived life to the fullest until recent years when health issues hampered his activities. In his younger years, you could find him fishing and shrimping in Galveston, scuba diving, working on stained glass, and preaching at small rural churches in Texas. You could also find him riding motorcycles, and body building at the gym. In his later years, he loved singing in the church choir, earning his brown belt in Karate, taking cruises, playing Skip-Bo, and spending time at the family lake cabin in New Hampshire. He had a quick wit, a heartwarming smile, a deep love for his family and was a true and loyal friend.
Bill is preceded in death by his father, Woodrow “Jack” Foxworth and his mother, Virginia Wenske Foxworth-Smith; maternal grandparents, William H. J. and Mary Wenske and paternal grandparents, Steven R. and Mamie Foxworth.
Bill is survived by his wife Karen E. Kristoferson Foxworth and his two daughters, Tanya R. Foxworth Ming and Briana E. Foxworth; 4 grandchildren, Chance Ming, Ethen Ming, Lydia Ming Bowie (Brent), and Lilly Ming, and one great-grandson, Wyatt Bowie. He is also survived by sisters Jacquelyn Anselmo (Roy) and Phyllis Nielsen (Gary), and brother Michael Foxworth (Patsy), stepsister Sue Rose and stepbrother Bill Smith (Martha), brothers-in-law John Kristoferson (Sandra) and David Kristoferson, sisters-in-law Susan Kristoferson (Larry Kapustka) and Elizabeth Moore (John) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 2140 Allandale Road, Austin, TX 78756 at 10:00 AM on July 22, 2023. It will also be live streamed via the following link: https://www.stjohnsaustin.org/live/
The family requests you wear colorful clothes at the service to honor Bill.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the St. John’s United Methodist Church Endowment Fund.