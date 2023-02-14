William (Bill) Nash Neu, 85, of Denton, Texas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, surrounded by his family.
Bill was born July 23, 1937, to Vera and Henry Neu in Dexter, Cooke County, Texas. He graduated from Whitesboro High School in 1955 and married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Betty Hagan, on March 9, 1956, in Gainesville, Texas.
Bill received a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy from The University of Texas in 1959. After graduation Bill was offered a job in a small pharmacy in Jacksonville, (East) TX. After a short time, he was recruited to work for Brooks Drug Store in Denton. For the next few years, he was a staff pharmacist, rotating among three Brooks pharmacies.
In 1961 he partnered with Archie Wolfe, and they bought Chick Perryman’s pharmacy on Avenue A and Mulberry, establishing Wolfe-Neu Drugs. They were there until 1969, when the closing of Avenue A by the city forced them to move. He and Wolfe moved to a location on Malone Street at University Drive and changed the name to Ace Drug Mart. They were there until 1984, when Bill moved to a pharmacy on Bryan Street, the former Tobin Pharmacy. When it was bought out, he opened Bill Neu Pharmacy in the same location.
In 1969, Bill was elected to the Denton City Council and in 1972, was elected Mayor, serving until 1975. As Mayor he proposed a revenue bond election to build North Lakes Park. As a member of the Texas Pharmaceutical Association, Bill, with fellow Denton pharmacist, Lonnie Yarbrough, was involved in getting Medicaid passed in Texas, and was proud to have had a positive effect for healthcare outcomes.
In Bill’s earlier days he enjoyed racing adventures with three buddies and their shared Ford Anglia. Bill helped organize an annual fishing trip to Lake Texoma. Men from 19 to 90 ALL wanted to be invited! Bill passed on the love of racing, hunting, and fishing to his three sons.
Over the last 20 years of his career, Bill was a counselor and mentor to students interested in becoming pharmacists. They “shadowed” him to learn about the business…and mostly, a little about life, as well. Many young people stayed in touch with Bill and Betty because they opened their arms and welcomed them into their family. He sold his business in 2011, to S&J Pharmacy, now Community Pharmacy, on Scripture Street where he continued to work part-time for several years. Bill officially retired in 2021, after a rewarding career of 62 years.
Bill was a devout Christian, and member of the First United Methodist Church and Searchers Sunday School Class. He was a former member of Lions Club International, served as president of the Texas Municipal League (an organization dedicated to assist elected officials the opportunity to enhance their policy-making and leadership skills), a member of Texas Exes, Texas Pharmaceutical Association, and UT Pharmacy Alumni Association.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Vera and Henry Neu, older brother, Henry Neu, younger sister, Janis Neu McDonald, and granddaughter, Stormie Schott.
Bill is survived by his wife of almost 67 years, Betty Hagan Neu. Together, the Neus have three sons, Bobby (Tammy) of Denton, Gary (Kimberly) of Southlake, and Tim (Sherry) of Sanger. They have five grandchildren, Karson Neu of Houston, Nash Neu (Kasey) of Southlake, Chase Eager (Brianne) of Dallas, Max Neu of Phoenix, AZ, and Zach Neu of Denton. They also have 2 great grandchildren, Nash Neu and Fitz Eager. Bill is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 25th, at FUMC Denton, 201 S. Locust, with a reception to follow.
Memorials may be sent to:
*FUMC Denton
201 S. Locust St
Denton, TX 76201
*Denton Community Food Center
206 N Loop 288, Ste. 400
Denton, TX 76209
*Hearts for Homes
826 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209