William Arnold Carter, Jr.

On August 27, 2023, William (Bill) Arnold Carter, Jr. passed away in Denton, Texas, at age 73. Born in Amarillo, Texas on January 14, 1950 to William Carter, Sr. and Audie (Yarbrough) Carter, he graduated from Amarillo High School in 1968, where he had many friends and was a football punter. Bill met the love of his life, Beverly Beeson, at a local Bible study, and they married on August 14, 1971. Bill and Beverly raised their four children in Amarillo until relocating to Richardson, Texas in 1984. Within months of the relocation, Bill was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which deeply impacted his life, family, and career. In 2002, he was diagnosed with a second brain tumor. Despite the trauma that he endured, Bill overcame many challenges and was a devoted father and husband. He cherished his wife, often writing her poems in love letters, one of which read, “If you were a flower, I’d pluck you from your stem and press you in the pages of the past - to save you in your beauty for future days and time - when even the memories have ceased.”
Bill participated for many seasons as a baseball coach for his sons (David, Heath, and Bryce) and supported his daughter (Lauren) in activities such as cheerleading and singing. All of his children are married, and Bill has twelve grandchildren, all of whom he loved and enjoyed making laugh. Bill was a devoted Christian, who loved the Lord. One of his favorite verses of Scripture was John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
Bill loved his country, baseball, golf, coin collecting, cars, bird hunting, and movies, especially westerns. In 2006, Bill and Beverly relocated to Denton, Texas where they enjoyed their new home and attended Denton Bible Church. Bill lived well in the midst of his challenges and while he did not have many words during the final years of his life, he often communicated with his family, his wife, and care takers that he loved them. Though his life was beset with many struggles, he never met a stranger, and he took his favorite verse of Scripture to heart and the love that he had for other people and his family was well known.
His family is comforted by the knowledge that Bill is in a better place now - is no longer suffering, and is completely restored and in the presence of the greatest love, for God is Love.
He is survived by his wife Beverly Carter; his eldest son and wife, David and Lacy Carter and their children: Toby, Noelle, and Felicity; his second son and wife, Heath and Amy Carter and their children: Madison, Alex, and Campbell; his third son and wife, Bryce and Haley Carter and their children: Elijah, Caleb, and Zeri; and his only daughter and son-in-law, Matthew and Lauren Larsen and their children: Liv, August, and Eleanor. He is also survived by his siblings: Jerry, Sylvia, Roni, and Cindy. He is preceded in death by his father William Carter, Sr. and mother Audie (Yarbrough) Carter and his sister Barbara Nolan.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held at Benchmark Bible Church in Denton, Texas on November 25, 2023 at 10:00AM.