Wells Field III, age 92, passed away on July 14, 2023, in Dallas, TX. He was born on August 28, 1930 to Wells and Edith Field in Baltimore, MD. He is survived by his devoted wife Lynn; his daughter, Kim Staley, and her husband John; his three grandchildren, Dean Staley and wife Lauren, Sarah Staley and her husband Ben Shasserre, and Amanda Elliott and her husband Robert. Wells was blessed with five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his dear sister, Tabitha Ballard and her children Gordon and Victoria Duff. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Charlotte.
Wells was also blessed by his bonus family Julie and Dean Moon, Brian and Laurel Tagtmeier, Steve and Katherine Tagtmeier, Cheryl and Wade Carroll, and seven more grandchildren.
Wells enlisted in the Marine Corps before finishing high school and rose through the ranks, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1973. He saw action in Korea and Vietnam and received a Bronze Star Medal and a Purple Heart. After his honorable service, he received a degree from the University of North Texas and later embarked on a second career with Trammel Crow Company in Dallas, where he worked until his retirement in 1990.
Wells was a man of strong faith and was first actively involved in the Prestonwood Baptist Church, then First Baptist Church Denton, then Argyle United Methodist Church, and finally the Chapel within Highland Springs. He loved the Lord and lived his life according to his beliefs.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Highland Springs, located at 8000 Frankford Rd., Dallas, TX 75252.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Wells Field III. While Wells did not suffer from Alzheimer’s, it was a cause dear to his heart.