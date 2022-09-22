Wanda Marie Arrington, 90, went to be at home with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, September 20th, 2022. She was surrounded by family at home in Denton, Texas.
Wanda was born in Denton, on December 18th,1931 to Mildred Jeanette Brearley and Walter Harold Brearley. She married Fred Arrington on June 12th, 1948. Together they had four beautiful children; Kathy, Judy, Karyl and Chris. Wanda was a founding member of Denton Baptist Temple and faithfully served her church community for over 65 years.
Wanda simply loved to play the organ and did so faithfully at her home church, in Denton. She also had a deep desire to support missionaries to share the gospel of Jesus Christ. Her home was an open door for her family and friends and especially those in the mission field.
Along with many of her talents, Wanda was a certified nutritionist and certified reflexologist. Wanda built a strong and thriving business with Shaklee. She absolutely loved helping others and improving their health with educating them on nutrition and supplements. Sewing was just another one of those highly skilled abilities. There was truly nothing she could not mend, create or repair. She simply adored making things for her grandbabies, as they were her pride and joy.
She was preceded in death by her husband Fred Arrington, daughter, Kathryn Arrington and son, Chris Arrington.
She was survived by her daughters Judy Crawford, Karyl Arrington, Son in law, Dick Crawford, Daughter in law, Daphne Arrington, grandchildren Andrew and Amy Crawford, Chad and Sarah Goucher, Michael and Elizabeth Holman, Chloe Arrington; eight great grandchildren and brother, Donald Arrington.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, September 26, 2022 at Denton Baptist Temple, 600 I-35 Frontage Rd., Denton. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.