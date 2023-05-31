Virginia V. Spivey, age 90, of Snyder, was born on October 13, 1932, in Java, South Dakota, to Fredrick and Katharina (Huft) Wolff. The family eventually made their home in Sunnyside Washington, where in 1952, she met and married CW Spivey after dating for only two weeks.
CW and Virginia made their way to CW’s home in Nocona, Texas. For the next five years, they traveled the country, towing their small camper and following CW’s job with the U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey. CW began working for the Bureau of Reclamation, a division of the Department of the Interior, and they lived in Sanford, Texas; Chama, New Mexico; Garrison, North Dakota and Snyder, Oklahoma, which became their beloved, adopted hometown.
Virginia was a member of the First Baptist Church in Snyder where she was an active participant in Vacation Bible School and youth activities. Virginia is famous for her little cookies served at showers for 30+ years. She spent many hours sitting with and cooking for those in need. After CW‘s retirement, they ran an upholstery business. Later she worked in the Snyder school cafeteria for 15 years before moving to Denton, Texas, where she continued working in the cafeteria at Evers Elementary until she finally retired at the age of 81.
Virginia achieved getting her GED at age 60, one of her proudest moments. In recent years, Virginia has been keeping up with all the extended family members, always knowing about their life events, triumphs, and sorrows.
Virginia is survived by her daughters: Kim Spivey, Katy Cochran and husband John, and Kristiey Sim and husband Eric; also the joys of her life, her grandchildren: Elaine Powell and husband Logan, Krystin Rodriguez, Jarod Rodriguez, Danielle Sim, and Ryan Sim; several generations of nieces and nephews; sister Lavida Brown, and sister-in-law Mary Wolff.
She was predeceased by her husband, parents, and siblings Shirley, Violet, Richard, and Don.
Virginia’s daughters are especially grateful for cousins Fay Brown and Kathryn Crabtree for flying to and from Washington with her last year and for Fay’s unwavering support and loving, attentive care.
Virginia passed peacefully on the morning of May 28, 2023.
Graveside services will be held at the Fairlawn Cemetery in Snyder on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Landon Warren officiating.
Burial will follow under the direction of Jackson Funeral Home, Frederick. Pallbearers are Jarod Rodriguez, John Cochran, Eric Sim, Greg Schulz, Gerald Schulz, and Joe Janz.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Fairlawn Cemetery Association for maintenance and upkeep will be most appreciated (PO Box 185, Snyder, OK 73566).