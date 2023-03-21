Virgil Raymond Berend, 99, of Pilot Point, TX, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Pilot Point, TX. Virgil was born October 14, 1923, in Pilot Point, TX, to Aloysius and Mathilda (Michalek) Berend. Virgil married Pauline Schindler on April 20, 1948, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Pilot Point, TX. Following Pauline’s death in December 2008, Virgil married Elisa McRae on September 11, 2010, also at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Virgil was a farmer all his life raising primarily peanuts and livestock. He was active in the church and community. Virgil faithfully attended St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church where he had leadership roles in the St. Thomas Men’s Club, CCD & CYO programs, served as lector, and was an adult leader for the St. Thomas 4-H Club. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2045, where he was a past Grand Knight and District Deputy. Virgil was also a member of the Msgr. Paul Charcut Assembly 2042 Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, where he was a past Faithful Navigator. He served his community through many years of service on the Board of Directors for Denton County Electric Cooperative / CoServ and the Pilot Point ISD Board of Trustees. In 1975, he was the recipient of the Texas 4-H Salute to Excellence Award, and in 2022, he received the Diocese of Fort Worth Light of Christ Parish Stewardship Award.
Virgil is survived by wife Elisa Berend of Coppell, his three daughters, Sharon Pelzel and husband Leon, Barbara Ettredge and husband Mike, and Deborah Garcin and husband Kenneth (Gary), all of Pilot Point, TX; seven grandchildren, Terry Pelzel and wife Michelle, Tammy Foote and husband Andrew, Jenny Pelzel, Jason Pelzel and wife Cheryl, Gretchen Fenley and husband Zachary, Kristin Guhr and husband Chase, and Bryant Garcin and wife Melissa; fourteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Bertha Broach and husband Charles; two step-daughters, Cheryl Houser and husband Gerald and Nancy Tomlinson and husband Harold.
He was preceded in death by his parents Aloysius and Mathilda Berend, wife Pauline Berend, brother Leonard Berend, and sisters Christine Schon and Leona Mikusek.
Rosary was held at 6:30PM, and a visitation followed from 7:00PM-8:00PM, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Pilot Point, TX. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00AM, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Pilot Point, TX with Fr. John Martin officiating. Interment followed at St. Thomas Cemetery in Pilot Point, TX. Pallbearers were Terry Pelzel, Andrew Foote, Jason Pelzel, Zachary Fenley, Chase Guhr, and Bryant Garcin.
The family would like to thank Cedar Ridge Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center and Heart to Heart Hospice for their kindness, love and compassion shown toward Virgil. We are forever grateful to everyone who took special care of him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Formation Fund (Children & Youth Ministries) at 400 St. Thomas Aquinas Avenue, Pilot Point, TX 76258 or https://bit.ly/400-D, or Knights of Columbus Council 2045 charities at PO Box 1151, Pilot Point, TX 76258 or https://bit.ly/2045-D. On-line condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center in Pilot Point.